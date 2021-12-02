ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Omicron What? Dow Jones Shakes Off Fears, Surges 680 Points on Boeing, Visa, AmEx Gains

By Jason Hall
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Investors are breathing a sigh of relief on Dec. 2 following yesterday's Dow Jones Industrials (DJINDICES: ^DJI) 462-point decline. At 2:11 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones is up 680 points, or 2% higher, as investor worry about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus fades. Today's gains are broad, with 26 of the Dow Jones' 30 component stocks, including Boeing, higher today.

Today's gains are led by aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) , one of yesterday's worst performers. Shares are up more than 5% on both the reduced fears that Omicron will lead to broad travel bans and news that Chinese regulators are set to recertify the 737 MAX for commercial operation in that country.

Following on Boeing's heels are payments and credit card giants Visa (NYSE: V) and American Express (NYSE: AXP) , with shares up more than 4% on a hopeful outlook about the recovery of global travel and spending. Shares of yesterday's biggest loser , Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) , are also up almost 3% today following yesterday's double-digit drop after giving underwhelming guidance for its fourth quarter.

Today's worst-performing Dow stock is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) , down more than 1% on rumors that demand for the iPhone 13 is falling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1FZj_0dCV2lH900

Image source: Getty Images.

Boeing investors hopeful on China and continued travel recovery

Word first got out a couple of weeks ago that the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) was getting closer to letting the company's flagship, narrow-body jet return to commercial service. But a report in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday offered more detail, including what looks like a complete list of changes it requires Boeing to make. That's a serious step toward recertification that would also likely lead to a big jump in orders for Boeing aircraft to service Chinese markets after a multiyear freeze on sales to Chinese operators.

Boeing's gains, exceeding most stocks today, weren't just a product of good news out of China. Like the other consumer and travel-related companies that gained sharply today, investors are also betting that travel and spending will continue to trend higher, and the initial worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant are probably overdone.

Omicron bull market?

It seems that many investors believe that to be the case, with most of yesterday's biggest losers and many of the Dow Jones stocks that fell yesterday reporting gains. These include Visa and American Express, which have seen most of their in-country payment volume recover and surge past 2019 levels. However, both have seen cross-border transactions from travel continue to lag pre-COVID numbers. Investors also sent bank stocks up today, with Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) up more than 2.5% on hopes for continued economic health and the potential that interest rates will move higher sooner rather than later. That's a positive for lenders.

Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) also gained more than 2.5% today, on expectations that businesses will continue to buy heavy equipment, and consumers will continue to spend and increasingly travel, ideally to Disney resorts and theme parks. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) , one of yesterday's biggest winners, gained another 2% today as investors remain convinced that the home improvement giant will continue to win customers looking to improve their current home or update the home they just bought. Housing demand continues to remain sky-high, a positive indicator for the home improvement giant's prospects.

10 stocks we like better than Boeing
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Boeing wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jason Hall owns shares of Visa and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple, Home Depot, Salesforce.com, Visa, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 600 Points; Kroger Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 1.84% to 34,649.26 while the NASDAQ rose 0.61% to 15,347.69. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.48% to 4,580.03. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,573,120 cases with around 805,000 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,606,540 cases and 469,720 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,105,870 COVID-19 cases with 615,020 deaths. In total, there were at least 263,915,360 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,245,540 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Under the Radar Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in December

Despite growing fears around the new COVID-19 omicron variant, fundamentally solid small-cap stocks are expected to benefit from robust macroeconomic growth and an anticipated mild impact from proposed corporate tax policy changes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality small-cap stocks Genesco (NYSE:GCO), Huttig Building Products (HBP), and Friedman Industries (FRD). They are lesser-known names that have solid growth potential. Read on.The economy has been recovering gradually with increased COVID-19 vaccinations being administered. But investors did not react positively to the news of a new coronavirus variant named omicron, which was found first in South Africa, and the markets have remained volatile throughout the week. Also, record-high inflation data for October, reported last month, did little to improve market sentiment.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Nasdaq falls nearly 2% as US stocks battered by Omicron volatility

US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap tech shares that were battered by the Omicron volatility. The disappointing November jobs report added an additional layer of uncertainty. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.355% from Thursday's 1.447% rate. US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap technology shares that were battered...
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Boeing Aircraft#Dow Stock#Credit Card#Amex#Dow Jones#Djindices#Omicron#The Dow Jones#Ba#Chinese#American Express#Axp#Salesforce Com Lrb#Crm#Aapl#Iphone#Getty Images#Caac#The Wall Street Journal
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Buy in December After the Recent Decline

2021 has become the year digital assets have gained mainstream exposure and provided early investors with plenty of gains. As a result, market participants are constantly searching for cryptos to buy, especially after pullbacks in prices of altcoins. While the cryptocurrency market has had a stellar year so far, it...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Wall Street's 'fear index' shoots to highest level since January as S&P 500 skids lower, Nasdaq sinks toward correction

A measure of implied volatility on Wall Street on Friday touched the highest level since late January as the S&P 500 index headed toward its second consecutive weekly loss. The CBOE Volatility Index jumped by about 24% Friday, trading around 34.6, which would mark the highest level for the index since Jan. 27, according to FactSet data. The index, also known as the VIX, for its ticker symbol, has become well known as Wall Street's "fear index," since it was created in the early 1990s. The VIX itself, which uses S&P 500 options to measure trader expectations for...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Dips Over 400 Points; Marvell Technology Shares Rise Following Upbeat Earnings

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.77% to 34,373.98 while the NASDAQ fell 2.8% to 14,950.19. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.52% to 4,507.37. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,716,820 cases with around 806,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,615,750 cases and 470,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,118,780 COVID-19 cases with 615,220 deaths. In total, there were at least 264,609,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,253,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Nasdaq dives over 2% as tech stocks slide at end of volatile week

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Dec 3): Wall Street's major indexes fell in choppy trading on Friday, with the Nasdaq tumbling more than 2%, as mixed jobs data, uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant and the path of the Federal Reserve's policy tightening weighed. The S&P 500 technology index slid 1.9%, leading losses...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
142K+
Followers
70K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy