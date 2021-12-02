ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Ryan Rogers murder: Police say headphones, bloody bandana led police to man facing murder charge

By Gerard Albert III, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 1 day ago

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A blood-stained bandana stuck in a backpack and a pair of headphones left on the ground are two pieces of evidence police used to track down the man they say killed Ryan Rogers .

In an arrest warrant released Thursday police detailed how they say SemmieLee Williams killed Rogers, a 14-year-old from Palm Beach Gardens, and the evidence used to track down Williams in Miami, nearly 100 miles from the crime scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B8ZOB_0dCV2hkF00

Investigators say Rogers rode his bike south on the east sidewalk of Central Boulevard and crossed the Interstate 95 overpass at about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15, according to cellphone data police obtained.

Ryan Rogers murder: Palm Beach Gardens arrest Miami man, 39, on murder charge

More: Ryan Rogers murder investigation: What we know about suspect

At the same time Williams walked north on the sidewalk, according to surveillance-camera video taken from an unspecified site in the area at 7:28 p.m., Williams' arrest report said.

More on Ryan Rogers:

The two likely crossed paths minutes afterward, police say.

The arrest report does not specify what interaction they had, but police say it ended with Williams stabbing Rogers multiple times in the head and face. His body was found the next morning "in a wooded area out of plain sight," about 24 feet from the sidewalk, according to the warrant.

Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clint Shannon called it a "random act" in which an "innocent child victim having a chance encounter with a very violent criminal."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYJNx_0dCV2hkF00

Police found a pair of headphones that did not belong to Rogers at the scene. After DNA testing, Williams, who has prior arrests in Florida, Georgia and California, came back as a match.

Investigators tracked Williams to Miami, where they say he spent most of his time, and searched a green backpack he was wearing. Inside they found a blood-stained bandana with DNA from Rogers and Williams, according to warrants.

Williams has no known ties to the Palm Beach Gardens area, Shannon said. It is unclear why he was in the area or how he got there. At a Thursday morning news conference, police said he used several types of transportation to reach Palm Beach Gardens but did not specify them.

He was back in Miami the next day, police say. It is not clear how he returned to Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTPg7_0dCV2hkF00

Police interviewed Williams in Miami on Nov. 26, almost two weeks after the stabbing, and he denied any interaction with Rogers. Five days later, police arrested Williams and charged him with first-degree murder.

Cyber Week Sale
Need a gift idea for someone who wants to be more informed, educated and entertained? Take advantage of this introductory offer for new subscribers. Get all digital access to The Palm Beach Post for 6 months for only $1. Click here and subscribe today.

Circuit Judge Charles Burton denied bail for Williams during a brief hearing Thursday morning at the Palm Beach County Jail. The hearing was done via video call from Williams' jail cell.

The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office is representing Williams, and his attorney Thursday advised him not to speak in front of the court. Williams was kept in cell for medical reasons. The office does not comment on open cases as a matter of policy.

galbert@pbpost.com

@Gerard_Albert3

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Ryan Rogers murder: Police say headphones, bloody bandana led police to man facing murder charge

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022. The new intelligence...
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Miami, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Bandana#Headphones
NBC News

Why CNN's Chris Cuomo 'indefinite' suspension isn't enough

By and large, journalists realize they have to conduct themselves in certain ways to earn the public's trust. On a personal level, that means behaving ethically. On a professional level, that means adhering to professional journalistic norms, such as truth-telling and avoiding conflicts of interest. The journalism industry has identified...
TV & VIDEOS
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

118
Followers
271
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy