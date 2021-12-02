The pandemic has taken a toll on nonprofits, but they're staying resilient

Correction: An earlier edition of this article incorrectly said that Elizabeth Jimenez was the interim CEO of Rancho Cielo. The interim CEO is Cecilia Romero.

Some nonprofits tend to receive the most donations on days closer to the end of the year such as Giving Tuesday or New Year’s Eve.

This is true for local nonprofit Food Bank For Monterey County. According to their Executive Director Melissa Kendrick, they receive 65-70% of their operating costs between Nov. 1 and Jan. 1.

“The holidays always make us think of those that are less fortunate and so we are so grateful for those donors that donated during this time,” Kendrick said.

During the pandemic, they’ve seen a large increase in the number of people they’re serving. They’ve given out 46 million pounds of food in the last 18 months. Inflation has also been an issue, both for the food bank and their constituents. Kendrick estimates that the price they pay for food has gone up between 60 to 80%, yet they are serving quadruple the number that they were before the pandemic.

“For so many, it seems that the world has moved on and that is absolutely fabulous and that’s the direction we want to take,” Kendrick said. “Unfortunately, for those that we serve, this has been, you know, obviously, a very unequal recovery.”

They’re quite dependent on volunteers and Kendrick noted that it’s been a slow recovery to get back volunteers after the pandemic.

She emphasizes that hunger never takes a holiday and that they need help both monetarily and from volunteers throughout the year.

Rancho Cielo, a learning and social services center for underserved youth, also emphasizes donations during this end of year season.

Cecilia Romero, the interim CEO, said their end of year push for donations starts with a winter quarter newsletter that asks people to consider Rancho Cielo in their end of year giving. The newsletter also highlights what they’ve done during the past fiscal year, which ends in September, including how money was spent and how many students were enrolled in programs.

They, too, have felt the effects of the pandemic in the form of low enrollment and subsequent low attendance. Donations last year were down about 35%.

“Non-profits are still here and the services we provide are even more necessary now,” Romero said.

On the contrary, The Carmel Foundation received an increase in donations during the first year of the pandemic. They sent out a letter soon after closing some of their operations in March 2020 asking for help and found that people were very generous.

This year they're having a virtual auction in lieu of a gala. One of the items offered is a lunch with former CIA Director Leon Panetta, which Holly Zoller, the CEO, said is always popular.

Their activities took a hit during COVID, as they switched their extensive classes to be done via Zoom. They also expanded their program delivering meals to homebound seniors.

"A big part of our mission is to socialize, bring people together because it’s been proven that overall good mental and physical health includes that need for people contact, which is the one thing that we couldn’t do," Zoller said.

Zoller said the pandemic put them outside of their comfort zone and despite their efforts, they saw a decline in the people they serve.

"Having them be isolated at home actually really affected their health. And I’m not just talking mentally, I’m talking physically," Zoller said. "[It] hit home that our mission to help these seniors thrive is the right one."

