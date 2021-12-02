ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Tilbury gift sets keep selling out—but this amazing one is still in stock

By Jessica Kasparian, Reviewed
 1 day ago
Charlotte Tilbury gift sets keep selling out—but this amazing one is still in stock. Reviewed / Charlotte Tilbury

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Gift-giving during the holiday season is about anticipating the desires of your recipient—especially when they aren’t willing to splurge on themselves. This season, one beauty gift set has caught the eye of makeup fanatics (and their generous loved ones): the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On The Go set. If you were hoping to get your hands on the brand’s currently sold-out Pillow Talk Lip Secrets set, you’ll be glad to know that this kit features two of the top-selling lip products included in it but adds eye products into the picture, too. As Reviewed’s beauty editor, I tried out both kits—and, rest assured, your favorite beauty guru will love the eye-and-lip set just as much, if not more.

What’s included in the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On The Go gift set?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gEfS_0dCV2cKc00
The Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On The Go set includes two lip products and two eye ones. Charlotte Tilbury

This four-piece kit includes two products for the lips and two for the eyes, allowing your giftee to add a pop of Pillow Talk pink—Charlotte Tilbury’s signature hue—to these areas of the face. Apart from the full-size eyeshadow stick, every product in the kit is travel-sized but also sold separately in full sizes, so your recipient can restock their new makeup must-haves. Here’s what’s included:

  • Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk Original : Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution lipstick—specifically in the original Pillow Talk shade that’s in this set—is one of the brand’s most popular items. The formula claims to leave a matte finish while moisturizing, smoothing and shaping the lips with ingredients like orchid and achiote tree extracts and “light-reflecting pigments.” Fans of the nude-pink color say it's a universally flattering hue.
  • Lip Cheat liner in Pillow Talk Original : The set includes the Lip Cheat waterproof lip liner in the same adored shade as the Matte Revolution lipstick. The brand claims that the formula lasts up to six hours on the lips with zero smudging, feathering or transferring. It claims to help reshape and define the user’s pout with its matte formula while also keeping lipstick from bleeding out past the perimeter of the lips.
  • Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara : This mascara claims to comb, lift, volumize and hold lashes with its flat, diamond-shaped wand and no-clump formula in the shade Super Black (the only color available). The bristles are placed opposite each other on the sides of the wand only, which allows them to hug and lift the lashes and deposit a precise amount of product. The formula contains carnauba and microcrystalline waxes, which it claims add “weightless volume,” and keratin to condition the lashes. It touts smudge- and humidity-proof labels as well.
  • Colour Chameleon eyeshadow pencil in Pillow Talk : The pink and shimmery Pillow Talk shade is new to the Colour Chameleon eyeshadow pencil shade range and currently available only in this kit and the Beauty Dreams & Secrets advent calendar . The cream eyeshadow applies like a wax crayon and claims to last up to 10 hours on the lids and should “brighten and widen” the eyes with its shimmery hue.

What’s it like to use the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On The Go gift set?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09l895_0dCV2cKc00
All four products add a pop of pink to the face. Reviewed / Jessica Kasparian

I tried each item in the kit to see how its performance stacked up against its claims. Without giving away too much, I was impressed .

As promised, the Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk Original looked matte but did not feel drying at all on my lips. I typically stay away from matte lipsticks for fear of them emphasizing chapped-ness and the lines in my lips. While it didn’t conceal those insecurities, the lipstick didn’t draw attention to them, either. The square-shaped, tapered tip of the lipstick’s bullet made it easy to apply without coloring outside the perimeter of my lips, too. As for the color, I can see why this is revered as a great balance of nude and pink that works for most people. It’s a “my lips but better” shade yielding a darker, more pronounced version of my already-pink-toned lips. Even if it is not an accurate nude tone for someone with a different complexion from me, I can’t imagine it looking unflattering. The only qualm I could see someone having with this is its strong vanilla scent, though I noticed it dissipate after an hour or so of wear. While I like the scent—it’s sweet without being nauseating—others may not enjoy it as much.

The Lip Cheat liner in Pillow Talk Original is creamy and deposits adequate pigment in just a few passes. The tapered tip is rounded, so it won’t feel sharp against the skin but still allows for precise application—a necessary attribute when you’re meticulously outlining the lips for fullness and to prevent lipstick feathering. This lip liner on its own isn’t extraordinary, but it’s nice to have, particularly for a giftee who loves the Pillow Talk shade. They could also use the liner to outline or fill in their lips and then layer a gloss or balm on top to create a new favorite combination.

It takes a lot for a mascara to astound me, as I have long lashes that don’t need too much help (humble brag, I know). But the Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara is eye-popping . As in, I was aghast when I saw the results from combing the wand through my lashes. In one coat, it deposited plenty of product to volumize my lashes from root to tip while separating them for a fuller effect. The formula isn't so wet that it glops up or causes smudging on the eyelids, but it’s also emollient enough to coat lashes and not flake under the eyes. With a few coats, I think it could have the same falsie-wearing effect on anyone, regardless of the length and density of their natural lashes.

Regardless of what I use as an eyeshadow or primer underneath it, my shadow always creases and separates. Much to my surprise, the Colour Chameleon eyeshadow pencil in Pillow Talk stayed put with zero creasing for hours. The shimmery pink cream showed up pigmented on my light skin tone with a few swipes across the lids and looked accurate to the hue in the tube. I applied the cream all over my eyelids, then topped it with a matte brown bronzer from Huda Beauty in my crease and a shimmery light pink eyeshadow from Glossier’s “Bluff” Monochrome palette in my inner corners with an EcoTools crease brush and detailed liner brush, respectively, and had no issues blending the cream and powder textures together. This pencil exceeded my expectations in application, quality and wear.

Should you buy the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On The Go set?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vytyq_0dCV2cKc00
The Charlotte Tilbury kit comes with one full-sized item and three mini ones. Charlotte Tilbury

Without a doubt, any makeup lover will appreciate this kit for enhancing their eyes and lips. Many beauty enthusiasts will have heard of Charlotte Tilbury’s array of products, especially the Pillow Talk collection , and appreciate the opportunity to try its top-notch items. I suspect each product will last your giftee a long time (aside from the mascara because it dries up or expires after a few months ), making your present go the distance. Plus, while it may seem like a splurge, the set offers value for the $50 price, with the full-size eyeshadow stick retailing for $27 and the travel-sized items totaling $40 if purchased separately. But hurry—it may sell out just as quickly as the lips-only set did. If it indeen goes out of stock on Charlotte Tilbury's website, you may be able to find it on Sephora , Nordstrom or Bloomingdale's .

Get the Pillow Talk On The Go set from Charlotte Tilbury for $50

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Charlotte Tilbury gift sets keep selling out—but this amazing one is still in stock

musingsofamuse.com

30% Off Gucci Beauty, Bobbi Brown, Charlotte Tilbury and More

Head over to netaporter.com today and enjoy 30% off select Gucci Beauty, Bobbi Brown, Charlotte Tilbury and More!. Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Yes Honey $18. Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Sweet Blossom $25. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Lucky Cherry $25. Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette Colour-Coded Eye Shadows...
MAKEUP
getthegloss.com

Beauty gift sets we really want

With money-saving ways to buy some of the greatest hits from our favourite brands, it's not just our friends and family we're shopping for. For beauty lovers, there's really no better Christmas present than a skincare, haircare or makeup gift set. Not only do they work as a great introduction to new brands (you get to try mini versions of all the hero products!) the contents are often worth way more than the RRP, so you get a bargain too.
MAKEUP
Sunderland Echo

Space NK Black Friday sales 2021 UK: best discounts on Drunk Elephant, Charlotte Tilbury, Nars, Olaplex

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. SpaceNK opened its doors in Covent Garden 20 years ago, and now is one of the UK’s premiere luxury beauty retailers. They have successful stores in both the UK and US, as well as a thriving online presence, selling thousands of popular and cult beauty brands.
MAKEUP
Telegraph

The best beauty deals in the Cyber Monday 2021 sales, from Charlotte Tilbury and Urban Decay to Olaplex

'Tis the season to grab a bargain. Cyber Monday is finally here and, as expected, we’ve been bombarded with unbelievable beauty deals. There is no better time to splurge on a pricey palette or seven-step skincare routine, as leading brands including Charlotte Tilbury, Clinique, Huda Beauty and Olaplex are included in the Cyber Monday beauty sales. Plus, December is just around the corner – so if there was a decadent beauty advent calendar you had your eye on, now's your chance.
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 60 Clever Gifts That Are So Damn Cheap

There’s usually a reason — or, let’s be honest, a bunch of reasons — why Amazon sells out of a product. Maybe it’s super clever and customers can’t get enough of it, or maybe it’s available for an affordable price that’s hard to pass up. Either way, you can usually assume it’s a great item that’s worth the restock wait. This list is full of those kinds of things, and you’ll want to buy them for yourself or someone else ASAP.
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

TODAY exclusive Black Friday beauty deal: Save up to 40% at Charlotte Tilbury

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Holiday sale...
MAKEUP
