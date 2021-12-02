Arrests and incidents reported December 2, 2021
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 2, 2021. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
November 29
- domestic violence; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 69 S
- burglary; CR 1223
- domestic violence; CR 1225
- criminal mischief; harassment; Leonard Rd.
- burglary; CR 1139
- assault; CR 574
- receiving stolen property; CR 1101
- theft of property; theft of property; Red Hill Rd.
November 30
- burglary; Hwy. 69 N
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Hwy. 157
- unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 91
- unlawful possession of marijuana; CR 1371
- theft of property; CR 1518
- violation of protection order; CR 676
- theft of property; CR 112
- harassment; Commercial St. NE
- trespassing; Hwy. 69 S
December 1
- domestic violence; CR 1524
- harassment; Megan Ln.
- domestic violence; CR 664
- harassment; CR 386
- assault; Good Hope School Rd.
Arrests
November 29 – December 1
Bullard, Lydia B.; 37
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
Goerner, Kimberly R.; 32
- motion to revoke bond- illegal possession/use of credit/debit card (3 counts)
- motion to revoke bond- identity theft (3 counts)
Grimes, Jeffery T.; 35
- possessing stolen property less than $500
Hooper, Robert D.; 40
- probation revoked- possession of dangerous drugs
Peak, Elijah P.; 23
- permitting dogs to run at large
Roberson, Stella L.; 31
- assault-domestic-simple assault-family
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- second-degree possession of marijuana
White, Bobby A.; 37
- assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation)
- damaged property-criminal mischief
Abbott, Austin N.; 26
- second-degree possession of marijuana
Banks, Christina D.; 42
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
Calvert, Bobby D.; 54
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- second-degree possession of marijuana
Fagan, Shane J.; 44
- FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
Hollingsworth, Gregory R.; 51
- FTA- larceny/theft-aircraft/boats, farm equipment
Purifoy, Brandon W.; 28
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- second-degree possession of marijuana
Suggs, Leondo D.; 24
- plea agreement- damaged property-criminal mischief
- plea agreement- promote prison contraband
- plea agreement- criminal trespass
Wynn, Gregory P.; 46
- FTA- manufacture of a controlled substance
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
Barnett, Leigh F.; 45
- probation violation- robbery-business-strong arm
Black, Robert L.; 37
- assault-domestic-harassment-family
Johnston, Taylor N.; 39
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA- second-degree possession of marijuana
- FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
Lovell, Brandon L.; 32
- FTA- assault-domestic-harassment-family
Rivers, Robert A.; 46
- FTA- forgery-passing forged instrument
- FTA- driving while license suspended
Shaw, John S.; 53
- public intoxication
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
November 29
- identity theft; person
- fourth-degree theft of property; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; miscellaneous; $187
November 30
December 1
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Cullman Brokers Unlimited LLC; 4 th St. SW; damage to ’07 Chevy Silverado; $500
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Veigl Village Ct. SW; damage to ’00 Chevy Silverado; $620
- first-degree theft of property; person; Mitchell Rd. NE; ’00 Chevy C1500
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 5 th Ave. SW; damage to ’06 Chevy Silverado; $200
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Lee Ave. SW; damage to ’06 Chevy Silverado; $1,200
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Cooper Cir. SW; damage to ’04 Chevy Silverado; $620
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Gold Mark Ct. SW; damage to ’04 Chevy Silverado; medication
Arrests
November 29 – December 1
McDuffee, Michael J.; 41
- FTA- third-degree domestic violence
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA- fourth-degree theft of property
- FTA- insurance violation
Cofield, Caleb C.; 36
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA- improper lane usage
Cole, Nicholas J.; 38
- FTA- driving without license
- FTA- driving while license revoked
- FTA- no seat belt
Gill, Christopher A.; 32
- FTA- driving without license
- FTA- driving while license revoked
- FTA- DUI
Farley, David J.; 45
- Grand Jury indictment- unlawful distribution of controlled substance
Hanceville Police Department
No incidents or arrests reported.
