Arrests and incidents reported December 2, 2021

CULLMAN, Ala. – There were multiple incident reports filed with the Cullman Police Department for attempted vehicle break-ins over the past week. Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said it is an on-going investigation, but after proactive work from the CPD, they were able to identify those attempting to steal local vehicles. Clark said Sergeant Trey Higginbotham with the Investigation Division was leading this specific case. “We have identified potential suspects from out of state and the case is still under investigation,” Higginbotham said. Higginbotham shared that four males were identified in the involvement of seven car break-ins in an attempt to steal the vehicles. “One vehicle was stolen, but it’s since been recovered,” Higginbotham said. More information about this case will be shared as it becomes readily available. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO