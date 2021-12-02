ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Arrests and incidents reported December 2, 2021

By Cullman Tribune Staff
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOd4d_0dCV2UDg00

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 2, 2021. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

November 29

  • domestic violence; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 69 S
  • burglary; CR 1223
  • domestic violence; CR 1225
  • criminal mischief; harassment; Leonard Rd.
  • burglary; CR 1139
  • assault; CR 574
  • receiving stolen property; CR 1101
  • theft of property; theft of property; Red Hill Rd.

November 30

  • burglary; Hwy. 69 N
  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Hwy. 157
  • unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 91
  • unlawful possession of marijuana; CR 1371
  • theft of property; CR 1518
  • violation of protection order; CR 676
  • theft of property; CR 112
  • harassment; Commercial St. NE
  • trespassing; Hwy. 69 S

December 1

  • domestic violence; CR 1524
  • harassment; Megan Ln.
  • domestic violence; CR 664
  • harassment; CR 386
  • assault; Good Hope School Rd.

Arrests

November 29 – December 1

Bullard, Lydia B.; 37

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA- possession of dangerous drugs

Goerner, Kimberly R.; 32

  • motion to revoke bond- illegal possession/use of credit/debit card (3 counts)
  • motion to revoke bond- identity theft (3 counts)

Grimes, Jeffery T.; 35

  • possessing stolen property less than $500

Hooper, Robert D.; 40

  • probation revoked- possession of dangerous drugs

Peak, Elijah P.; 23

  • permitting dogs to run at large

Roberson, Stella L.; 31

  • assault-domestic-simple assault-family
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • second-degree possession of marijuana

White, Bobby A.; 37

  • assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation)
  • damaged property-criminal mischief

Abbott, Austin N.; 26

  • second-degree possession of marijuana

Banks, Christina D.; 42

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia

Calvert, Bobby D.; 54

  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • second-degree possession of marijuana

Fagan, Shane J.; 44

  • FTA- possession of dangerous drugs

Hollingsworth, Gregory R.; 51

  • FTA- larceny/theft-aircraft/boats, farm equipment

Purifoy, Brandon W.; 28

  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • second-degree possession of marijuana

Suggs, Leondo D.; 24

  • plea agreement- damaged property-criminal mischief
  • plea agreement- promote prison contraband
  • plea agreement- criminal trespass

Wynn, Gregory P.; 46

  • FTA- manufacture of a controlled substance
  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia

Barnett, Leigh F.; 45

  • probation violation- robbery-business-strong arm

Black, Robert L.; 37

  • assault-domestic-harassment-family

Johnston, Taylor N.; 39

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA- second-degree possession of marijuana
  • FTA- possession of dangerous drugs

Lovell, Brandon L.; 32

  • FTA- assault-domestic-harassment-family

Rivers, Robert A.; 46

  • FTA- forgery-passing forged instrument
  • FTA- driving while license suspended

Shaw, John S.; 53

  • public intoxication

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

November 29

  • identity theft; person
  • fourth-degree theft of property; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; miscellaneous; $187

November 30

December 1

  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Cullman Brokers Unlimited LLC; 4 th St. SW; damage to ’07 Chevy Silverado; $500
  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Veigl Village Ct. SW; damage to ’00 Chevy Silverado; $620
  • first-degree theft of property; person; Mitchell Rd. NE; ’00 Chevy C1500
  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 5 th Ave. SW; damage to ’06 Chevy Silverado; $200
  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Lee Ave. SW; damage to ’06 Chevy Silverado; $1,200
  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Cooper Cir. SW; damage to ’04 Chevy Silverado; $620
  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Gold Mark Ct. SW; damage to ’04 Chevy Silverado; medication

Arrests

November 29 – December 1

McDuffee, Michael J.; 41

  • FTA- third-degree domestic violence
  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA- fourth-degree theft of property
  • FTA- insurance violation

Cofield, Caleb C.; 36

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA- improper lane usage

Cole, Nicholas J.; 38

  • FTA- driving without license
  • FTA- driving while license revoked
  • FTA- no seat belt

Gill, Christopher A.; 32

  • FTA- driving without license
  • FTA- driving while license revoked
  • FTA- DUI

Farley, David J.; 45

  • Grand Jury indictment- unlawful distribution of controlled substance

Hanceville Police Department

No incidents or arrests reported.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple meth related arrests over Thanksgiving holiday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office remained busy over Thanksgiving week with approximately half a dozen plus meth-related arrests.  On Sunday, November 28, around 3:00 a.m., CCSO deputies located a suspicious vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 31, south of Cullman.  Joseph Thomas Burleson, 29, of Cullman, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.  He was arrested and charged for both offenses. On Thanksgiving Day, Nicholas James Cole, 38, of Bremen, was stopped by CCSO deputies in the Colony area., whereupon they determined that he had a warrant for a traffic violation.  It was also discovered that he...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Seven car break-in attempts end in cross state investigation

CULLMAN, Ala. – There were multiple incident reports filed with the Cullman Police Department for attempted vehicle break-ins over the past week.  Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said it is an on-going investigation, but after proactive work from the CPD, they were able to identify those attempting to steal local vehicles.  Clark said Sergeant Trey Higginbotham with the Investigation Division was leading this specific case.  “We have identified potential suspects from out of state and the case is still under investigation,” Higginbotham said.  Higginbotham shared that four males were identified in the involvement of seven car break-ins in an attempt to steal the vehicles.  “One vehicle was stolen, but it’s since been recovered,” Higginbotham said.  More information about this case will be shared as it becomes readily available.  Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple arrested in unrelated drug charges

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for 13 drug and theft warrants on Sunday, November 21.  Deputies from the CCSO arrested Justin Dale Wise, 37, at his residence in the Bremen area.  Wise attempted to flee the residence and resisted the arrest.  Additionally, he was charged with possession […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
236
Followers
125
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy