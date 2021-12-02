Final leaf collections planned in Wooster as residents rush to rake leaves

WOOSTER – As the seasonal clock ticks toward winter, the autumnal leaves continue to fall, which means more raking and more piles along the road. Now, area residents and businesses are moving leaves to make those final leaf pick-up runs scheduled by the City of Wooster.

While many leaves have yet to fall, parts of the city have until Dec. 10 to rake those that have fallen.

Despite this timeline, the city occasionally extends leaf pick-up if weather permits, but the city's Public Properties Maintenance Division Manager Curt Denning can't make any promises.

Recent snowfall did delay his crews by two hours, putting them slightly behind schedule, but good weather should make up for that.

"Picking up leaves on days like today, where the weather is nice, makes for highly efficient operations, not when it's 20 degrees and the leaves are buried under snow piles and frozen together," Denning said about the weather on Thursday, Dec. 2.

If the weather remains stable with no rain or snow, collections should be on schedule in the next week.

So far his team of three crews has collected roughly 60% of the average load count at 350 loads or approximately 4,000 cubic yards along the city's 600 miles of curbs.

Wooster's Public Properties Maintenance Division collects about five million pounds of leaves each year

Annually the Public Properties Maintenance Division collects an average of five million pounds of leaves, according to the division's website.

While many final leaf pick-up dates have passed, some remain. Check out the Wooster Public Properties Maintenance Division website to see when your final leaf collection date is scheduled.

While pickups are still scheduled in Wooster, Millersburg in Holmes County has completed leaf pick-up. Bagged leaves will be collected until Monday, Dec. 6, before the village prepares for the snow season, according to the village.

