No stranger to controversy, Sarah Silverman loves to ask the tough questions, but this time she may have gone too far. In her new animated adult comedy, Silverman plays an elf who longs to become the next Santa Claus, begging the question: Could the world ever accept a female Santa? Silverman stars opposite Seth Rogen as the portly Saint Nicholas, and the zippy new trailer offers a glimpse of this dynamic duo in action, as well as plenty of other comedy favorites in quippy voice roles.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO