Hierarchy in the health care system

By Natalie Cosgrove
hwchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaking out her blanket and laying it across a cushioned armrest, Zoe Shapiro ’23 stood up from the couch. She passed a table of snacks catered to dietary restrictions and a bucket of toys meant for younger patients and made her way to the door. Over her shoulder, she shouted her...

hwchronicle.com

KevinMD.com

Health care has crossed into a realm of moral injury and systemic collapse

Recently I have been more quiet than usual. Less writing. Less fire and brimstone. Quiet, at least for me. But anyone who is paying attention knows that when the most passionate and the most invested get quiet, something is truly amiss. Whether it be a looming threat or a very real and present crisis is unknown, but the fact remains that in that silence lives the very real possibility of collapse. Of our livelihood, our profession, our health care system. Those of us left standing in the bombed-out shambles of our for-profit system are wondering how exactly it is we use the duct tape and dead pens leftover in the drawers of the hospital to build a human capable of running pumps and providing acute care to our patients. If we could utilize the cheese from the assembly line of “resiliency pizza” to engineer some more doctors we would. Because honestly, we don’t want to eat (most of us would win Survivor if we had the time to participate.) We want to come to work and not wonder how it is we can take care of 20 critically ill patients with a third of the staff and no ability to say no to the continued onslaught of critically and mortally injured and ill patients coming through the hospital doors every minute of every day.
TrendHunter.com

Revolutionary Pelvic Health Systems

Pelvic health can now be easily and conveniently achieved at home with the leva® Pelvic Health System. Through the use of motion sensor technology and personal coaching, it helps women strengthen their pelvic floor and decrease symptoms associated with stress, mixed, and urgency incontinence, including overactive bladder. The leva Pelvic...
ajmc.com

Daniel Wolfson Discusses Mistrust, Quality Implications in the Health Care System

Daniel Wolfson, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the ABIM Foundation, speaks on factors influencing mistrust of the health care system and efforts to improve quality care. A collaborative effort from all parts of the health care system, including employers, health plans, and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), is...
KHQ Right Now

Child care opportunities for health care workers and licensed facilities

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Childcare is a critical component to community workforce issues as parents can't return to work or stay working if they don't have affordable access to childcare in their community. Now there are a few options to make it easier for parents who work in the healthcare...
Vindy.com

About health care during the pandemic

This is about the girl who was in nursing school. You will get through this pandemic. You are a junior in nursing school and you will do your clinicals online because the horrifying COVID-19 pandemic is taking over the hospitals. You will want to give up so many times, but you know you will keep pushing through. You work as an aide on the COVID-19 floor. You want to cry every single day because you dread going to work for fear of the unknown. You see death and you see bodies wheeled out in body bags. You don’t see your family or friends for fear of getting this horrific disease. You have sleepless nights due to fear, anxiety and fright.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
KELOLAND TV

Health care workers reflect on Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — “It’s been a very interesting year.”. Those are the words of Michelle Healy, a physicians assistant with Sanford Health. Healy and two other health care professionals sat down with KELOLAND News ahead of the holiday to reflect on the past year, and to express what it is in life that they are thankful for.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Twin Falls Times-News

Health Care Buzz: With gratitude for health

As the COVID-19 impact continues across the country, we have learned the expanded meaning of “health.” At this time of year, let us reflect on the many aspects of our overall health — including the dynamic new ways to attain a healthy life. Physical health: How many ways do we...
Cincinnati Herald

Care Corner: Advocating for health

An essential part of caregiving for the family member is insurance. The care and support of insurance are tantamount to essential care. The issue that children and caregivers have regarding family is activating insurance when necessary. The ability to advocate with insurance is stressful, time-consuming, and vital to your loved ones. The professional caregiver they too, are impacted by insurance in that they may not have the services or supplies necessary for their client’s healthy lifestyle day-to-day.
CINCINNATI, OH
bizneworleans.com

Thibodaux Regional Health System

Thibodaux Regional Health System has been providing compassionate, quality care for more than nine decades. The Medical Center has successfully navigated a number of local and world crises, and has continued its forward progress despite the extensive challenges of the last two years. CEO Greg Stock’s unique ability to adapt to challenges and learn from them allows him to lead his team with confidence, navigating rough waters with focus and relative calm.
THIBODAUX, LA
Independent Record

Building health care in rural communities

Thursday, Nov. 18, marked National Rural Health Day, a chance to raise awareness about the unique health care challenges facing rural citizens, including a lack of health care providers, increasing rural hospital closures, the needs of an aging population and the un- and under-insured. The day also celebrates the power...
Quad-Cities Times

Genesis Health System considering 'partner'

Genesis Health System is looking for a partner that could help it expand its services in the Quad-Cities, the company announced Wednesday. President and CEO Doug Cropper and Board of Directors Chair Steven Bahls said the not-for-profit health system is "strong" and the potential move "is about positioning for the future."
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Genesis to pursue potential partnership with another health care system

The Genesis Health System Board of Directors announced Wednesday that it is beginning to explore the possibility of partnering with another leading health care system. A press release said Genesis plans to look for potential partners that could help enhance local delivery of care, reinforce cultural commitment to quality, safety, and patient experience, increase support and resources for the workforce and increase local investment in specialty services based on the best for all served. The partnership exploration process is an important part of the Board of Directors’ responsibility to ensure the organization can continue advancing its mission.
DAVENPORT, IA
hccommunityjournal.com

Peterson Health care at home

“Peterson Providers at Home” is a program offered through Peterson Health and Home Care that aims to connect patients and their families to needed home-based medical services and have friendly, knowledgeable professionals aid decision-making. Those professionals are led by Amy Ives, (R.N., B.S.N. and C.H.P.N.) as director of home-based services,...
KERRVILLE, TX
arcamax.com

Editorial: A health care system that actually makes people sicker

The American health care system has become an actual impediment to public health. Americans are seeing that play out in real time as the pandemic progresses. Despite the heroic efforts of doctors, nurses and health care leaders, the staggering cost of care in this country, along with the number of people without health insurance and the lack of basic health literacy, have combined forces to make the coronavirus outbreak worse. Addressing those issues will be key to the nation’s economic recovery as well as its future.
spectrumnews1.com

​Wisconsin hospital capacity stretched thin, health care system braces for unknowns

MADISON, Wis. — Hospital beds across the Badger State are filling up, giving health experts déjà​ vu of exactly one year ago. This time of year hospitals are routinely busy with flu, upper respiratory viruses and other medical situations like accidents and traumas. But Wisconsin's surging COVID-19 case rate is once again stressing the state's health care system.
WISCONSIN STATE
forthoodsentinel.com

Health care for new mothers is improving

BETHESDA, Md. — For years the Military Health System has provided new mothers with high-quality care that consistently tops the civilian health care sector. Now, the MHS is working to further improve that safety record by standardizing prevention and treatment for one of the biggest health risks for new mothers: post-partum hemorrhaging.
College Media Network

Health care services on, around campus

For many UH students, college is the first gateway into living away from home. This often comes with the added responsibility for students to take better charge of their health care. Here are some of the many health care services offered on and around UH to aid students in their...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

