Steve Gresch led the way with four goals for Paul VI as it defeated Lawrence 6-0 at the SkateZone in Pennsauken. Paul VI (2-0) jumped out to a 2-0 in the first period thanks to two goals from Gresch. Gresch tacked on two more goals in the third while Eddie Lutz and Andrew Shannon netted goals in the third as well.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO