Adrian Peterson's father upset Vikings didn't reach out to son
Veteran running back and future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson is arguably the greatest offensive player in the history of the Minnesota Vikings. He most recently, completed a brief stint with the Tennessee Titans before they waived him last week.
Minnesota recently lost Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook to a shoulder injury for at least a couple of games, and Mike Florio notes the Vikings brought former Detroit ball-carrier Kerryon Johnson in for a workout instead of Peterson.
That decision didn't sit well with Nelson Peterson, the father of the seven-time Pro Bowl selection who ultimately joined the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad earlier this week:
Nelson's heart is in the right place, but the Vikings already have Alexander Mattison ready to serve as RB1 in Cook's place moving forward. Besides, Peterson hardly impressed with Tennessee, gaining a paltry 82 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, good for an average of 3.0 yards per attempt. The 36-year-old also isn't offering much, if anything, as a pass-catching option, run-blocker or on special teams.
Peterson's return to Minnesota could've made for a nice homecoming story this holiday season, but it would've made little sense as it pertains to on-the-field production and need.
