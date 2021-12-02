Adrian Peterson's father upset Vikings didn't reach out to son

Adrian Peterson Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran running back and future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson is arguably the greatest offensive player in the history of the Minnesota Vikings. He most recently, completed a brief stint with the Tennessee Titans before they waived him last week.

Minnesota recently lost Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook to a shoulder injury for at least a couple of games, and Mike Florio notes the Vikings brought former Detroit ball-carrier Kerryon Johnson in for a workout instead of Peterson.

That decision didn't sit well with Nelson Peterson, the father of the seven-time Pro Bowl selection who ultimately joined the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad earlier this week:

Nelson's heart is in the right place, but the Vikings already have Alexander Mattison ready to serve as RB1 in Cook's place moving forward. Besides, Peterson hardly impressed with Tennessee, gaining a paltry 82 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, good for an average of 3.0 yards per attempt. The 36-year-old also isn't offering much, if anything, as a pass-catching option, run-blocker or on special teams.

Peterson's return to Minnesota could've made for a nice homecoming story this holiday season, but it would've made little sense as it pertains to on-the-field production and need.