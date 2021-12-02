ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

UPDATED: Gas Leak Outside Student Union Repaired

utoledo.edu
 1 day ago

A gas leak that temporarily shut down food service in The Eatery cafeteria...

news.utoledo.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022. The new intelligence...
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Toledo, OH
Business
Toledo, OH
Government
Toledo, OH
Industry
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Union, OH
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#The Leak#Thompson Student Union#The Eatery
NBC News

Why CNN's Chris Cuomo 'indefinite' suspension isn't enough

By and large, journalists realize they have to conduct themselves in certain ways to earn the public's trust. On a personal level, that means behaving ethically. On a professional level, that means adhering to professional journalistic norms, such as truth-telling and avoiding conflicts of interest. The journalism industry has identified...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy