Grizzlies draw big challenges at NA3HL Showcase

The Rochester Grizzlies always strive to be their own toughest competition. That will get put to the test later this month at the North American 3 Hockey League Showcase. The NA3HL this morning released the schedule for the Showcase and the Grizzlies, as the top team in the Central Division, will...
Draymond Green is certainly one of a kind. The Warriors forward is one of the more unique players in the NBA, as highlighted by his historic stat line in Golden State's 118-96 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at Chase Center.
Dragons look to keep repeat dreams alive in quarterfinal battle with Seiling. The Dewar Dragon varsity football team has had no problems overcoming their first two obstacles in their journey towards a second-straight state championship. The Dragons have outscored their first two opponents in the Class B state playoffs by a combined 139-14 and has ended their first two games on the 45-point mercy rule. If the Dewar squad wants to continue its current winning streak, which…
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jaren Jackson scored a season-high 26 points, winning a jump ball and hitting a 3-pointer in the final seconds, to lift the Memphis Grizzlies to a 119-118 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Ja Morant had 32 points and Desmond Bane added a...
There was celebration among basketball fans, coaches and players on Thursday. At least the majority of them. What had them excited was the Minnesota State High School League having voted Thursday morning to begin the use of 35-second shot clocks for all varsity-level boys and girls games in Minnesota starting in the 2023-24 season.
Oakland Basketball faced off against Rice in the Gulf Coast Showcase semifinals and won to advance to the finals. Rice came into the game at 4-1 with their only loss being to No. 12 ranked Houston on the road. Oakland Basketball entered this matchup at 3-2 with victories over Toledo, Oklahoma State, and Vermont with their two losses being a seven-point road defeat at West Virginia and a road loss to No. 14 ranked Alabama.
Frontier Division Star of the Week: Nick Bradshaw, Forward, Butte Cobras. Butte Cobras Forward, Nick Bradshaw, 19, totaled seven points in two games over the weekend helping the Cobras sweep the Badlands Sabres. Friday, the Jefferson, SD native added a goal and an assist in the Cobras 7-1 win. On Saturday, Bradshaw recorded four goals and added an assist for five points on the night in a 7-5 win.
WOODSTOCK — Top-seeded Central is facing its toughest challenge of the season on Friday when it hosts second-seeded Stuarts Draft in the Region 2B football finals. The Cougars have won the last two region finals and are back-to-back Class 2 state runners-up. They also have a big offensive line. "They've...
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Third-year East Carolina Head Football Coach Mike Houston addressed members of the media Monday prior to Friday’s American Athletic Conference home game against No. 4 Cincinnati. The following are selected comments: Opening Statement:“Obviously a pretty exciting road win this past weekend up in Annapolis. We talked about it last week, tough place […]
AUSTIN — Carson Riddle calls it the "Midnight Rule." Good or bad, he'll allow himself to think about a hockey game he's played in until midnight of that day. Then the Austin Bruins' veteran forward and captain shifts his focus to the next game. "I'll think about it 'til midnight,...
SALT LAKE CITY — Jaren Jackson scored a season-high 26 points, winning a jump ball and hitting a 3-pointer in the final seconds, to lift the Memphis Grizzlies to a 119-118 victory over the Utah Jazz. Ja Morant had 32 points and Desmond Bane added a career-high 28 as the Grizzlies scored the final seven […]
Purdue basketball enjoyed a historic Monday, ascending to No. 2 in the AP poll, its highest ranking since March 1988, and garnering nine votes for the top spot. The Boilermakers (6-0) have earned that lofty ranking with a combination of hard-fought victories over elite programs such as North Carolina and Villanova and dismantlings of overmatched opponents such as Omaha, who the Boilers ripped apart in a 97-40 triumph Sunday.
Alaska Anchorage announced Wednesday that Kevin Murdock has been hired as an assistant coach with the Seawolves. Murdock comes to UAA, which will return to play in 2022-23, from the NAHL’s North Iowa Bulls where he served as the associate head coach and general manager. “Kevin is one of the...
After missing out on the annual Thanksgiving Day showdown between border rivals a year ago, Hopkinton and Ashland are ready to renew their rivalry this Turkey Day (10 a.m.) in Ashland. “It’s going to be awesome,” said first-year Hopkinton head coach Mark Sanborn. “I think just having football in the...
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin womens basketball team dropped a 70-60 decision to Virginia Tech as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center. The Hokies built a 10 point lead at the end of the first quarter on 10-14 shooting. The Badgers cut...
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (seminoles.com) — Florida State, which has a 2-0 record in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge against Purdue, travels to play the Boilermakers on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. The Seminoles have won four of their last five games in the Challenge including a 69-67 overtime win over Indiana in 2020 and a 73-72 win over Purdue in the 2018 challenge. Florida State enters its game against Purdue having won a season-high four consecutive games including two in the Jacksonville Classic (over Loyola Marymount of the West Coast Conference and Missouri of the Southeastern Conference) to claim the championship of the tournament on Florida’s famed First Coast. Following Tuesday’s game against No. 3 Purdue, the Seminoles play host to Syracuse on Saturday, December 4 at 4:00 p.m. as they open their 20-game conference schedule. Against the Orange, Florida State will look to tie the all-time ACC record of 26 consecutive home ACC victories.
ATTLEBORO (CBS) — AJ Quetta is returning to the Bishop Feehan High School varsity hockey team in a new capacity.
Quetta, who suffered a spinal cord injury during a game earlier this year as a member of the team, is joining the Shamrocks as an assistant coach. He graduated from the school last June.
“He is a tremendous individual and his presence in the rink will be a driving force for our boys in their quest for the MIAA Division I State Title,” said the Bishop Feehan High School hockey program in a statement.
His primary responsibilities will be working with the forwards...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Men’s Basketball team played host to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 29. A second have surge by UVA came up just short as the Hoos were defeated 75-74. Iowa scored 44 points in the first half and took a 44-30 lead into halftime. In the first half, the Hawkeyes shot 56.7% from the field were 5-11 from three point range.
Eli King is finally getting his chance to play competitive basketball again. The athletic King has been a human highlight reel during his playing days with Caledonia. But the 6-foot-3 guard, who has committed to Division I Iowa State University, missed his entire junior season after tearing the ACL in his right knee.
Comments / 0