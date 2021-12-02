ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenn to join Wyoming Supreme Court

By Ellen Gerst 307-266-0544, ellen.gerst@trib.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge John G. Fenn will be Wyoming’s newest Supreme Court justice, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday. Fenn has served as a district court judge in Wyoming’s fourth district, spanning Johnson and Sheridan counties, since 2007. He will fill a vacancy on the bench that will be left when Justice...

Governor Appoints Brandon Gebhart Interim State Engineer and Jason Mead as Interim Director of Water Development

Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Brandon Gebhart as Interim State Engineer. Gebhart is currently the Director of Water Development. He is moving into the role due to the resignation of Greg Lanning who is stepping down after serving as State Engineer for two years. Jason Mead will assume Gebhart’s duties as Interim Water Development Director. Mead was the Deputy Director of the Dam and Reservoir Division at Water Development.
Salina Post

Kansas Supreme Court reappoints 27 chief judges

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court has reappointed 27 chief judges in Kansas. Their terms are effective January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2023. Chief Judge David King was reappointed in the 1st Judicial District, composed of Atchison and Leavenworth counties. He has served as a district judge since 1986 and chief judge since 1990.
Washington Post

Sotomayor saw she couldn’t sway her colleagues. So she talked to us instead.

Melissa Murray is the Frederick I. and Grace Stokes professor of law at New York University. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, now the anchor of the Supreme Court’s dwindling left flank, cut to the heart of the matter with her first question in Wednesday’s oral argument over Mississippi’s abortion law, which forbids the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. As she noted, the legislators who drafted and passed the law did so with the explicit hope that the court’s new conservative supermajority — solidified during the Trump administration — would use it as a vehicle for overruling Roe v. Wade. If her new colleagues seize that opportunity, she asked, “will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?”
Florida Phoenix

FL Supreme Court continues pattern of overturning or sidestepping its precedents

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Supreme Court has again overturned established constitutional law by upholding a maximum sentence imposed on a Leon County man deemed to have shown inadequate remorse because he insisted on protesting his innocence. This time, the conservative majority installed by Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t directly overrule its own precedents — it decided they didn’t […] The post FL Supreme Court continues pattern of overturning or sidestepping its precedents appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
The Independent

No 10 to ‘study carefully’ implications of Meghan letter ruling

A free press is “one of the cornerstones of any democracy”, Downing Street has said after the Mail on Sunday lost an appeal in a privacy row with the Duchess of Sussex.Meghan sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), also the publisher of MailOnline over five articles which reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter to her father, Thomas Markle 77, in August 2018.The 40-year-old duchess won her case earlier this year when a High Court judge ruled in her favour without a full trial.ANL brought an appeal against that decision and, at a three-day hearing in November, argued...
Supreme Court

