New coach Ezra Hendrickson saw a lot of the Fire as an assistant with the Columbus Crew. Like others, he noticed one area where the Fire needed plenty of work. “We have a lot of good, young talent, but sometimes you need leadership and you need someone to kind of help bring those players along,” Hendrickson said Monday during his introductory news conference. “Sort of an extension of the coaching staff, because as a coach or as a coaching staff, you don’t really sometimes have all that it takes to help with young players.

SOCCER ・ 4 HOURS AGO