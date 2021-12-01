Network and Security Integration Tops IT Team Retooling Goals

Digital attacks grew in both volume and sophistication in 2020. As reported by PR Newswire, the number of complaints received by the FBI’s Cyber Division numbered as many as 4,000 a day during the first half of 2020—400% more than it was in the first few months of that year. (Interpol warned of an “alarming rate of cyberattacks aimed at major corporations, governments, and critical infrastructure” around that same time, as noted by ABC News.) Simultaneously, Help Net Security covered a survey where 84% of U.S. respondents indicated that digital attacks had become more sophisticated between mid-2019 and July of the following year.

