Network and Security Integration Tops IT Team Retooling Goals

Improving Customer and Employee Experience with ServiceNow IT Service Management, Security Incident Response, and IT Operations Management Integrations. Elastic (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced integrations with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company, to accelerate workflows and streamline IT and security operations. With connectors available for ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM), Security Incident Response (SIR), and IT Operations Management (ITOM), Elastic is committed to delivering the best integrated product experience to joint customers.
