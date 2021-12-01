ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Network and Security Integration Tops IT Team Retooling Goals

CSO
 6 days ago

Business imperatives are expanding expectations of how IT can support...

www.csoonline.com

CIO

SD-WANs bring security and flexibility to enterprise networks

The sudden shift to remote working precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic represented a perfect SD-WAN use case. Overnight corporate wide area networks needed to expand to provide security options and reliable communications to hundreds, or maybe thousands of locations they had never previously been required to reach. To survive, businesses...
COMPUTERS
siliconangle.com

CrowdStrike unveils new service integrations for Falcon unified security platform

By now, everyone knows that cybercrime is on the rise. Attacks are a “when, not if” proposition for companies, as misconfigurations in cloud architectures and employee lapses open gateways for sophisticated criminals to exploit. “An adversary is able to enter a network and move laterally into that network within one...
SOFTWARE
The Tech Report& LLC

6 Must-Have Network Security Solutions for Enterprise

Enterprise cybersecurity is a complex challenge to tackle. The wide range of enterprise application technology, from network endpoints to IoT connectivity, makes security a puzzle. Where does an enterprise begin, and which solutions offer the best fit?. While many service providers offer end-to-end solutions, the best approach is to adopt...
SOFTWARE
CIO

Episode 3: Crafting a Strategy for Agile and Secure Networks

Thinking strategically is key for success in IT. In 2021, IDG saw a significant jump in the number of CIOs calling themselves “strategic.” These are the CIOs who spend the majority of their time driving business innovation and identifying opportunities for competitive differentiation.[1]. And this trajectory is expected to continue...
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

Increasing Network Visibility: The Key to Security

Networks are becoming increasingly complex as organizations adopt a raft of new technologies and services, including edge computing, automation, connected devices, sensors and 5G. These complex networks undergird the essential services of organizations across sectors. These architectures support efficiency and performance, but they also expand the organization’s attack surface. Transparency...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Elastic Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Streamline Observability and Security Workflows

Improving Customer and Employee Experience with ServiceNow IT Service Management, Security Incident Response, and IT Operations Management Integrations. Elastic (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced integrations with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company, to accelerate workflows and streamline IT and security operations. With connectors available for ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM), Security Incident Response (SIR), and IT Operations Management (ITOM), Elastic is committed to delivering the best integrated product experience to joint customers.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Observable’s Collaborative Data Canvas Now Integrated in Microsoft Teams

Observable, a data collaboration company, today announced that Microsoft Teams customers can now seamlessly access Observable Data Canvases from within their Teams environment. In addition to existing Microsoft Sharepoint and Microsoft 365 integrations, customers can quickly connect a tab in a Teams channel and immediately start using Observable for more effective and efficient data exploration, analysis, and visualization.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Palo Alto Networks Unveils New Security Innovations

Palo Alto Networks recently showcased industry-first security innovations to help organizations protect a rapidly expanding attack surface. The company unveiled breakthrough solutions, including Prisma Cloud 3.0, the first integrated platform to secure the full application lifecycle, and Next-Generation CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker), which raises the bar in SaaS security as organizations tackle exploding SaaS usage with hybrid work. Palo Alto Networks also announced the Cortex eXtended Managed Detection and Response (XMDR) Partner Specialization, combining its pioneering Cortex XDR 3.0 solution with managed services offerings from more than 15 partners — to empower customers' security operations.
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

Cloud Protection Over Bifurcated Network Security

The magnitude of scale, scope and the corresponding costs of data breaches, denial-of-service attacks and ransomware have all been on the rise. Many of these crimes have been successful at shutting down entire companies for days while extorting millions of dollars as the affected companies struggled to get their systems back online. In 2021 alone:
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Exclusive Networks partners with Infinipoint to extend zero trust security to device identity

Exclusive Networks announced its worldwide distribution agreement with Infinipoint, a provider of a pioneering Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS) security solution that enables the critical device pillar of the zero trust cybersecurity approach. Focusing on mid-market aligned partners – initially in Europe covering France, Germany and the UK with a view to extending...
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

Integrate security into CI/CD with the Trivy scanner

Attacks on cloud-native infrastructures are on the rise. Research over a six-month period in 2021 shows a 26% increase in attacks on container environments over the previous six months. Malicious actors are targeting the auto-build process, packing the payloads, using rootkits, and compromising misconfigured APIs—often within less than an hour from setup.
SOFTWARE
Seeking Alpha

Is Meta Platforms' Workplace And Microsoft's Teams Integration Good News For Investors?

Meta Platforms and Microsoft announced a strategic integration of their Workplace and Teams products. Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) announced their integration between Workplace and Teams to enhance the collaborative potential of their respective platforms. Microsoft Teams has been making inroads into the enterprise communications space to entrench the King of Software's Cloud SaaS lead. On the other hand, Meta Platforms' Workplace is much smaller in terms of active users. Nevertheless, FB boasts the largest global social network.
SOFTWARE
threatpost.com

Are You Guilty of These 8 Network-Security Bad Practices?

Tony Lauro, director of Security Technology & Strategy at Akamai, discusses VPNs, RDP, flat networks, BYOD and other network-security bugbears. They say the first step in addressing a serious issue is admitting you have a problem. And so it is with network security. The ongoing explosion of ransomware events and...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

OpenText Strengthens Security & Protection Cloud with Network Detection & Response

Acquisition of Bricata technology enables OpenText to extend threat detection and response to the network. OpenText today announced the addition of next-generation Network Detection & Response (NDR) technology to the OpenText Security & Protection Cloud through the acquisition of Bricata. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Sagi Gordon, CEO and...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Aruba Extends Network Segmentation Into The Cloud Through Integration With AWS Cloud WAN

Customers can now extend network segmentation end-to-end across the LAN, SD-WAN fabric and cloud, while leveraging the AWS Global Network to improve security and reduce operational complexity and costs. Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, announced Aruba SD-WAN support and integration with Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) new AWS Cloud WAN,...
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Preventing email data loss in Microsoft 365

Outbound email is the leading cause of data loss across all industries. Microsoft 365’s native security functionality needs augmenting with intelligent technology to provide DLP suited to modern email use. Download your report today to gain insight into email data loss and security in Microsoft 365, including:. How often data...
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Aviatrix flies higher with multicloud native approach to networking and network security

Aviatrix Systems Inc. calls itself a cloud native networking company, but its chief executive takes that one step further. It is multicloud native, according to Steve Mullaney (pictured), president and chief executive officer of Aviatrix, because the company delivers automation, advanced transit services, security and visibility across multiple cloud platforms.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

How to Build an Integrated Security Posture Using XDR

Digital attacks grew in both volume and sophistication in 2020. As reported by PR Newswire, the number of complaints received by the FBI’s Cyber Division numbered as many as 4,000 a day during the first half of 2020—400% more than it was in the first few months of that year. (Interpol warned of an “alarming rate of cyberattacks aimed at major corporations, governments, and critical infrastructure” around that same time, as noted by ABC News.) Simultaneously, Help Net Security covered a survey where 84% of U.S. respondents indicated that digital attacks had become more sophisticated between mid-2019 and July of the following year.
COMPUTERS
theregister.com

When digital transformation is the goal, network renovation isn’t good enough

Paid Feature Networks are supposed to make the world smaller. But in many ways, the traditional MPLS-based enterprise network created a galaxy of atomised, walled-off worlds. This was fine when the applications and data most users needed for their day-to-day work lived inside their organisation’s network – as indeed were all, or nearly all, of the users. If that meant that staff working from home (or just in a smaller, branch office), were stuck with broadband and a VPN, well so be it.
TECHNOLOGY

