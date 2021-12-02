ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Man who put razor blades in pizza dough sentenced to prison

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man accused of putting razor blades and screws in pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison.

The hearing proceeded Thursday even though Nicholas Mitchell, 39, of Dover, New Hampshire, was recovering from COVID-19 contracted in jail.

During his sentencing, the judge said the nature of the crime spread fear in the community and Mitchell tearfully apologized.

He was ordered to pay $230,000 in restitution to Hannaford Supermarkets.

