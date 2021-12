On Thursday night, fans got another healthy, laugh-out-loud dose of Ghosts on CBS. But it was the episode's conclusion that had audiences really wondering what's next for house ghost Alberta after obsessed super-fan Todd (Rodrigo Fernandez) discovered from his own investigations while staying at Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) under construction B&B that the 1920s jazz singer had been poisoned. Shook to the core over the revelation that previously stated the flapper girl had suffered a heart attack despite her own reservations over the initial cause of death, actress Danielle Pinnock tells PopCulture.com exclusively though she is not sure what's ahead for Alberta or if finding out whodunit will give her closure, she is optimistic of her character's direction.

