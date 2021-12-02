ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

Ontario County Public Health: 110 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

By Staff Reports
Daily Messenger
 1 day ago
HOPEWELL -- Ontario County Public Health is reporting 110 new COVID-19 cases as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Cases were noted throughout the county, and 27 of them were people under the age of 18, health officials said.

Thirty-six people were in the hospital.

A total of 904 people were in quarantine or isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, 112,051 Ontario County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 136 people have died and 11,342 people have recovered.

Drive-thru first- and second-dose and booster Moderna and Pfizer clinics will be at the Ontario County Highway Office, 2930 County Road 48.

The Moderna times are 12:30 to 2 p.m., and to register visit https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=D21848688F57017CE0530A6C7C155600. A Moderna booster clinic is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1:50 p.m., and to register visit https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=D218B3DF3238023AE0530A6C7C155584.

The Pfizer times are 3 to 4 p.m., and to register visit https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=D113640D1CDF02F6E0530A6C7C151883. The Pfizer booster clinic is scheduled from 2:30 to 5 p.m., and to register visit https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=CCBEF88A9DC60342E0530A6C7C16E95B.

