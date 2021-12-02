ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The causes Browns players are supporting with cleats this season

By Camryn Justice
 1 day ago
This week marks the sixth consecutive season of the NFL initiative "My Cause My Cleats," which features players wearing custom-painted cleats inspired by a cause important to them.

While the Cleveland Browns are on a bye week, several players are still participating in the initiative and will donate their cleats to be auctioned off, and 100% of the funds raised will be donated to their selected charities.

Here are the causes Browns players are supporting with their cleats for My Cause My Cleats 2021 :

Joel Bitonio
Disease awareness and prevention. Funds will be donated to the American Heart Association.

Lawrence Cager
Community outreach. Funds will be donated to LEVEL82 and the Players Philanthropy Fund.

Michael Dunn
Cancer research. Funds will be donated to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center's Breast Cancer Program.

Jamie Gillan
Local Cleveland charities. Funds will be donated to the Hammers Helpers Foundation.

A.J. Green
Community outreach. Funds will be donated to Kamp Khalil Legacy.

Ronnie Harrison
Youth education. Funds will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters Cleveland.

Austin Hooper
Foster care and youth who are aging out. Funds will be donated to the Austin Hooper Foundation/Ohio Guidestones.

Andy Janovich
Military appreciation and support. Funds will be donated to Hunting With Soldiers.

Jarvis Landry
Cystic fibrosis and socioeconomic disparities. Funds will be donated to the Jarvis Landry building Winners Foundation.

Herb Miller
Youth education. Funds will be donated to Urban Community Connections, Inc.

Nick Mullens
Cancer research. Funds will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research.

Johnny Stanton
LGBTQI+ equality in sports. Funds will be donated to Athlete Ally.

M.J. Stewart
Epilepsy research. Funds will be donated to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Anthony Walker
Lupus research. Funds will be donated to the Lupus Foundation of America.

Denzel Ward
Heart health. Funds will be donated to Ward's Make Them Know Your Name Foundation .

Mack Wilson
Autism research. Funds will be donated to KultureCity.

Fans are able to bid on the custom cleats for each player's cause beginning Thursday. To learn more, click here .

