Daily calendar for Dec. 4, 5 and 6

 1 day ago
Due to COVID-19, some meeting times might have changed or have been canceled. Call ahead to guarantee that the meeting is still scheduled.

Email your regular support group or club meetings for the Daily Calendar to americannews@aberdeennews.com. Include town, event, time, place and a number to contact if there are questions. Publication in this calendar is not guaranteed.

Today

Family history research: 10 a.m.-noon, free instruction on genealogical research. Individual consultation by appointment. Aberdeen Family History Center, 1103 24th Ave. N.E. 605-225-0407 or 605-290-7303.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 1 and 7 p.m. (all closed meetings), Yellow House, 519 S. Arch St. 605-225-1292.

Narcotics Anonymous: Open meeting, 8 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 503 S. Jay St. Use south door, downstairs. Jeff, 605-290-4675.

Sunday

Family history research: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free instruction on genealogical research. Individual consultation by appointment. Aberdeen Family History Center, 1103 24th Ave. N.E. Call 605-225-0407 or 605-290-7303.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sixth Sense: 10 a.m. spirituality meeting (closed/nonsmoking), 422 Fifth Ave. S.E. (west door); Rich, 605-380-4784.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 1 p.m. (closed meeting) and 8:30 p.m. (open meeting), Yellow House, 519 S. Arch St. 605-225-1292.

Narcotics Anonymous: Open meeting, handicapped accessible, 8 p.m., The Journey Church, 502 E. Melgaard Road. Jeff, 605-290-4675.

Alcoholics Anonymous Pin Night (open meeting): 8 p.m., Yellow House, 519 S. Arch St. 605-225-1292.

Monday

Alcoholics Anonymous: 1 and 8:30 p.m.; Big Book Meeting at 7 p.m. (closed), Yellow House, 519 S. Arch St. 605-225-1292.

Family history research: 1-3 p.m, free instruction on genealogical research. Individual consultation by appointment. Aberdeen Family History Center, 1103 24th Ave. N.E. Call 605-225-0407 or 605-290-7303.

Steps 2 Recovery, Al-Anon family group: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 422 5th Ave SE, #111 (west door), Aberdeen. steps2recovery57401@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sixth Sense: Back to Basics: 6 p.m. (closed/nonsmoking), 422 Fifth Ave. S.E. (west door). Rich, 605-380-4784.

Narcotics Anonymous: Open meeting, 7 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 503 S. Jay St. Use south door, downstairs. Jeff, 605-290-4675.

Gamblers Anonymous: 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 1732 S. Main St. Kathy 605-225-8632.

Hub City Amateur Radio Club: 7 p.m., Community Room, Brown County Courthouse, 25 Market St.

Hub Toastmasters: 5:30 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 600 N. U.S. Highway 281. Kenneth Maas, 605-229-1727 or 605-216-2059. maas@nvc.net.

Exchange Club of Aberdeen: Noon, Best Western Ramkota, 1400 Eighth Ave., NW, Aberdeen, SD.

