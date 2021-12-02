ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly's Grocery & Deli, outside Fond du Lac's Miracle Mile, sells winning $1M scratch game ticket

 1 day ago
FOND DU LAC – A lucky lottery player is $1 million richer after winning the Ultimate Millions scratch game the week before Thanksgiving.

The winner has already cashed in their prize, continuing the streak of big-time winners in the area, said Philly's owner Pat Moses, better known as "Ma" from the former Ma and Pa's Grocery Express, 506 S. Main St.

Moses suggested the store may be the city’s new "Miracle Mile," as it is located outside the stretch of South Main Street businesses between Seventh and 21st streets, including what is now Korneli's Ma & Pa BP on the Miracle Mile, known for selling winning tickets.

Ma & Pa's sold a winning $6.5 million ticket in 1994 to John and Mary Staninecz of Fond du Lac. In 2006, 100 factory workers from Sargento Foods in Plymouth won $208.6 million. A $1 million ticket was sold in 2008 to 18 Fond du Lac restaurant workers. Through the years, there have also been $100,000, $250,000 and $500,000 winners.

