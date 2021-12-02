19 people with ties to Greater Philadelphia among this year's Forbes 30 under 30 honorees

In 2017, two Black high school students met at Coded by Kids, a nonprofit that uses tech and innovation education to fight inequity. After a few years of learning coding, design and product management, they decided to take their skills to the next level. Now, during their senior years at the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel, these ambitious young men are looking for seed money to grow their startup, and they are confident they’ll secure it. So are we.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO