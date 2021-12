The hunt returns once more in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, giving players an extra source of easy experience while questing through the new zones. However, if you’re a new player that has been speeding their way through to the latest expansion, you may have missed a few of the requirements needed to unlock this activity. In this guide, we’ll get you up to speed on previous versions of the hunt, and why you should go out of your way to unlock its current iteration.

