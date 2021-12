Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opens with a 2.15% gain after the company provided a positive update today at the Goldman Sachs Global Automotive Conference. The automaker says it has close to 200K retail reservations for the electric F-150 Lightning and has sold 22K Mach-E vehicles this year. Execs also exuded confidence on where it will be in the electric vehicle race, saying Ford (F) will be the number two electric vehicle maker in the world by volume in two years with annual production capacity of 600K units.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO