Serena Williams has joined the calls for an investigation into what is happening to Chinese player Peng Shuai.The 23-time Grand Slam champion has become the latest in a growing number of players and organisations expressing concern about the welfare of the 35-year-old, who has not been seen since making allegations of sexual assault against China’s former vice-premier two weeks ago.A letter purportedly from the Chinese player appeared on state media before quickly being removed as worries continue to mount.“I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai,” Williams wrote on Twitter.“I hope she is safe...

TENNIS ・ 15 DAYS AGO