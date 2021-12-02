ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Husch Blackwell Adds Ohio Consumer Finance Lawyer to Digital Office

By Andrew Maloney
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHusch Blackwell has hired consumer finance lawyer Susan Seaman, based in Columbus, Ohio. Seaman is the 28th attorney to join Husch's virtual office, known as The Link, in 2021, and the first lawyer for the firm in Ohio. Seaman said she expects the larger platform to...

www.law.com

