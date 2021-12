Kyiv’s defense chief thinks Russia could invade Ukraine again sometime near the end of January, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told parliamentarians today in the capital. “Our intelligence analyzes all scenarios, including the worst,” Reznikov said, according to Reuters. “It notes that the likelihood of a large-scale escalation from Russia exists. The most likely time to reach readiness for an escalation will be the end of January,” Reznikov said, and later added, “We must make the price of escalation unacceptable for the aggressor.”

