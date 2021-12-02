Woman sentenced for using racial slurs, threatening two Black teens

A Toledo woman found guilty of shouting racial slurs at two Black teenagers and driving her car as if to hit them in July, 2020, was sentenced to serve six months in prison by a Lucas County judge on Thursday.

Angela Baker , 43, of the 100 block of 17th Street, was convicted Nov. 10 on two felony charges of ethnic intimidation. Two additional misdemeanor counts of aggravated menacing where merged with those charges during sentencing Thursday.

“You were driving what the state of Ohio considers a deadly weapon. You were in a running car. Those boys were on foot,” Judge Lori Olender told the defendant. “You could have hit either of those boys, whether you wanted to or not because you can’t always control a deadly weapon.”

Judge Olender ordered that in addition to the prison sentence, Baker will spend six months with Ohio Link, a transitional housing service for inmates. She will also serve five years of probation.

Defense attorney Adam Houser requested that Judge Olender order mental health treatment, which Baker has consistently declined. The defendant was previously diagnosed with manic bipolar disorder, among other mental illnesses, which Mr. Houser said contributed to her becoming homeless.

On Thursday, Baker raised her voice, broke down in tears, and banged her hands against a table when given the chance to address the judge.

“I’m being terrorized,” the defendant said multiple times.

Assistant county prosecutor Khaled Elwardany asked that the judge sentence Baker to prison. Even after being found guilty, he noted that Baker has continued to deny responsibility for her crimes.

“I’m unaware of any mental health issues that end up in people being racist or doing racist things, such as what happened here. I understand that she has gone through things in her life, but what she put [the victims] through is totally unwarranted,” Mr. Elwardany said.

The defendant asserted several times Thursday that she believes she has been “harassed, threatened, and tormented” by Black people over an extended period of time.

On July 7, 2020, Baker was living in her car in the parking lot of the Meijer store at 1725 S. Wheeling St., when she made a lewd gesture at two teenage brothers, Deandre Velasquez and Anthony Harris, as they were walking by. She proceeded to yell the “N-word” at the boys multiple times.

Baker was shown on police body camera footage confessing to charging at the boys with her vehicle in order to scare them. In interviews with police, she used the “N-word” to refer to the boys and to Black people more broadly upwards of 10 times.

While Judge Olender said she had sympathy for Baker, who is a survivor of domestic violence, she questioned whether the other incidents where Baker described being harassed by Black people were not instigated by the defendant herself.

“If the way you have been reacting when you’ve been to all of these places, is the way you reacted with the Oregon police department, then I’m not sure if you’re being terrorized or if you’re starting this stuff,” Judge Olender said.

Baker used most of the time she had to speak to the judge to complain about a fellow inmate at the Lucas County jail that she said was harassing her. When asked if she had anything more to say about her convictions, Baker only asserted that she was defending herself from the teens and declined to take responsibility for her actions.

“I wasn’t out to kill them. Okay, yeah, I said a stupid word. Who cares?” she said.

Both of the teenage boys she threatened and harassed were present in the courtroom Thursday. They were accompanied by their mother, Rebecca Velasquez, who said in a statement on behalf of her sons, that she was grateful the incident had not resulted in injury or worse.

“This happened a little after George Floyd was murdered ... Racism is ignorant and should never exist. The color of your skin should never get you killed, hurt, or have you frightened. Let racism die, not our people,” Ms. Velasquez said.

Mr. Harris also offered a statement, read by a Lucas County victims’ advocate.

“We were raised to be respectful and kind. We are sweet, generous people. We do not look for trouble nor do we intend on causing any if not directed towards us first,” the teen wrote. “We have other siblings that we are scared for because of this situation. There are others out there like this and we just want it to stop.”