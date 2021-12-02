ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Exposing the High Cost of Misogynoir in the New Edition of The Sisters are Alright: Changing the Broken Narrative of Black Women in America by Award-Winning Author Tamara Winfrey-Harris

thebridgenewspaper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland, Calif. (December 2, 2021)—In 2015 race and gender writer Tamara Winfrey-Harris’ award-winning debut The Sisters Are Alright: Changing the Broken Narrative of Black Women in America became a touchstone of Black feminist thought. Now, its expanded second edition paperback, released late 2021 via Berrett-Koehler Publishers, offers fresh analysis, while continuing...

www.thebridgenewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
defendernetwork.com

Remote work promotes unique cultural change for Black women

Companies nationwide are having a tough time navigating the voluntary exit of millions of workers out of corporate America. Companies are trying to figure out what the best formulas are to retain workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. A report from the U.S Department of Labor reveals America’s employers accelerated their...
HOUSTON, TX
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Janet Mock
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Stacey Abrams
rolling out

The messages a Black man got after exposing KKK member

Rob Mathis did what he felt was right. When he walked into an open house in 2019 in Michigan, discovered confederate flags and a framed-KKK application hanging on the wall, he took a photo and left. He posted the photo of the application on Facebook and found out the belongings were those of Charles Anderson, a local White police officer.
SOCIETY
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Misogynoir#New Edition#African#American#Sapphire
New York Post

Why more young black Americans are calling themselves ‘conservative’

For the past two years, the mainstream media has given tons of coverage to the Black Lives Matter movement — and rightly so. More than 80 percent of black Americans, including me, support the movement, especially in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. But the media is missing many nuances among African-Americans. For one, we don’t all vote alike.
SOCIETY
Recorder

My Turn: Racism is killing me every day

As a Black woman, I am twice as likely as a white person to die of COVID-19. I also have high blood pressure and asthma, two conditions that occur at higher rates in Black Americans. Those medical conditions contribute to my odds of having a fatal outcome if I contract COVID-19.
HEALTH
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Society
sandiegocountynews.com

Critical Race Theory Largely About White Parents Holding on to Mythologies

WASHINGTON, DC –-A recent NBC News research initiative found that in thirty-three cities and counties where white parents have fought their school systems to address topics that have been mislabeled as critical race theory, those school systems have become more petite and less white. A September 2021 report from NBC...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy