Economy

Monetary/Fiscal Interactions with Forty Budget Constraints

minneapolisfed.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is well known that monetary and fiscal policy are connected by a common budget constraint. In this paper, we study how this manifests itself in the context of the Eurozone, where that connection links the European Central Bank, the 19...

www.minneapolisfed.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
