Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-03 15:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northeast Puerto Rico and northeast Culebra. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The beaches of northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northwest County. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Vieques County. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Local exposed beaches at the southeastern sections of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Douglas, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 09:38:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Champaign; Douglas; Vermilion PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT TRAVEL OVER EAST-CENTRAL ILLINOIS THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog has been slow to dissipate across Champaign, Vermillion, and Douglas counties this morning. Visibility may fall below one-quarter mile at times through late morning, leading to potentially hazardous travel conditions. Expect rapid changes in visibility over short distances, with visibility possibly even near zero at times. Be sure to slow down if you encounter dense fog. Use low beam headlights if driving, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 09:58:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Gulf; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Liberty; Madison; South Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The FL Panhandle and Big Bend, Southwest Alabama, and most of Southwest Georgia * WHEN...Now until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SATURDAY * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Damage to power lines is possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, are expected. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...6 PM today to 6 AM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 70 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coffee, Geneva, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-04 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coffee; Geneva; Houston DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The FL Panhandle and Big Bend, Southwest Alabama, and most of Southwest Georgia * WHEN...Now until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SATURDAY * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 06:58:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Through the passes near Denali National Park. * WHEN...Through noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditons will improve on this afternoon as temperatures increase. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Damage to power lines is possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...3 AM Sunday to 9 AM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 65 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 06:58:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Through Isabell Pass. * WHEN...Through noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditons will improve on this afternoon as temperatures increase. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fayette, Union, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 10:50:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fayette; Union; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EST THIS MORNING Visibility is improving and dense fog is no longer expected today.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches, are expected. * WHERE...North of the Tanana River. * WHEN...3 PM Sunday to 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 6 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will enhance the blowover risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, near Red Canyon.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Upper Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Upper Wind River Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Upper Wind River Basin, including Dubois and Crowheart. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will enhance the blowover risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 11:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings and take action to protect property. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Fairbanks has issued a Coastal Flood Watch, which is in effect from late tonight through Monday morning. * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 3 to 5 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Midnight tonight through Monday morning. The highest water levels are expected Sunday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood and ice could pile up on the beach. Boats and other items in low lying areas could be damaged. The Gambell Runway could be damaged.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Wind River Basin HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected around Lander. West-northwest winds with gusts up to 60 mph expected around Riverton. * WHERE...Lander Foothills and Wind River Basin. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will enhance the blowover risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

