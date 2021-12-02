Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Damage to power lines is possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...3 AM Sunday to 9 AM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 65 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.

