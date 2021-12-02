Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-04 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coffee; Geneva; Houston DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The FL Panhandle and Big Bend, Southwest Alabama, and most of Southwest Georgia * WHEN...Now until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SATURDAY * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
