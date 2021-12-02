ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Richardson Resident Claims $1M Texas Lottery Prize Off Scratch Ticket Bought In Dallas

 1 day ago
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Richardson resident got lucky, and soon after, got $1 million richer.

The person who purchased a Texas Lottery scratch off ticket at Zack Chevron And Deli at 17604 Davenport Road in Dallas is remaining anonymous, but the Texas Lottery announced the winner did claim the $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 Extreme Cash game.

This was the last of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.57, including break-even prizes.

An Arlington resident won $1 million on a scratch off game in October.

That ticket was sold at the Circle K at 3980 South Belt Line Road in Grand Prairie.

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
88K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

