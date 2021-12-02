ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-02 21:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Big Island East, Big Island Interior, Big Island North by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:39:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island Interior; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Central Oahu; Haleakala Summit; Kahoolawe; Kauai North; Kipahulu; Kohala; Kona; Koolau Leeward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Mountains; Windward Haleakala FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch is now in effect for * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the Big Island`s Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui, may be closed in one or more locations, resulting in long detours or even the isolation of communities. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A prolonged period of heavy rainfall is anticipated as a slow- moving kona low develops west of Kauai, and moisture associated with a front stalls over the islands. In the short term, the stalling front will bring the greatest potential for heavy rain over Maui and the Big Island. As the low forms west of Kauai on Saturday, moisture associated with the front will gradually spread back toward Oahu and Kauai County. This will bring the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands well into next week.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 02:52:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions with snow accumulations up to 1 inch expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast north of Cape Espenberg. * WHEN...Through 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 70 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity, North Central and eastern St Croix. * WHEN...The rest of today, Saturday morning and Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, St Croix County. In Puerto Rico, San Juan and Vicinity and North Central Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, St Croix County. In Puerto Rico, San Juan and Vicinity and North Central Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity, North Central and eastern St Croix. * WHEN...The rest of today, Saturday morning and Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northwest County. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Vieques County. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The beaches of northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 05:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of St Croix, San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 10:54:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of St Croix, San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northeast and Culebra Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 10:54:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of St Croix, San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 10:54:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of St Croix, San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 10:54:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of St Croix, San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 10:54:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of St Croix, San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 10:54:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of St Croix, San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Local exposed beaches at the southeastern sections of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Big Island East, Big Island Interior, Big Island North by NWS

HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 10:54:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of St Croix, San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

