Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity, North Central and eastern St Croix. * WHEN...The rest of today, Saturday morning and Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO