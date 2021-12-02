ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-02 21:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, St Croix County. In Puerto Rico, San Juan and Vicinity and North Central Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity, North Central and eastern St Croix. * WHEN...The rest of today, Saturday morning and Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northeast and Culebra Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity, North Central and eastern St Croix. * WHEN...The rest of today, Saturday morning and Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 05:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of St Croix, San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The beaches of northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Vieques County. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and some beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...From this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 10:54:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of St Croix, San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 10:54:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of St Croix, San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and some beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...From this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 05:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of St Croix, San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and some beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...From this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 10:54:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of St Croix, San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Local exposed beaches at the southeastern sections of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Douglas, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 09:38:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Champaign; Douglas; Vermilion PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT TRAVEL OVER EAST-CENTRAL ILLINOIS THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog has been slow to dissipate across Champaign, Vermillion, and Douglas counties this morning. Visibility may fall below one-quarter mile at times through late morning, leading to potentially hazardous travel conditions. Expect rapid changes in visibility over short distances, with visibility possibly even near zero at times. Be sure to slow down if you encounter dense fog. Use low beam headlights if driving, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Northeast Johnson County. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 3 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will enhance the blowover risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High wind coupled with snow showers could create areas of decreased visibility and slick roadways.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
High Wind Warning issued for North Big Horn Basin, Southeast Big Horn Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Big Horn Basin; Southeast Big Horn Basin HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...North Big Horn Basin and Southeast Big Horn Basin. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 3 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will enhance the blowover risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High wind coupled with snow showers could create areas of decreased visibility and slick roadways.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 08:20:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. In addition, areas of poor visibility are expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches are expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...3 PM Sunday to 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT

