Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 08:20:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
