If you venture into any part of the anime community, eventually you’ll come across a debate that has raged for decades. The argument has been ongoing ever since anime first started gaining a large audience outside of Japan. Some prefer watching anime with an English dub. Others prefer watching the original Japanese audio with the aid of English subtitles. While to some this is merely a personal preference, the debate between the two camps can get extremely heated especially on the side of “sub purists.” To them, the only true way to experience anime is how it was “originally intended.” That if you’re watching the English dub you’re “lazy” or aren’t getting the “true experience.”

