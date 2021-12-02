ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cane Bayou Track In Louisiana Is Full Of Awe-Inspiring Bayou Views

By Matthew Caracciolo
One of the most beautiful parks in Louisiana is located on the opposite side of Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans. Fontainebleau State Park’s 2,800 acres preserve some of the finest coastal marshes and forests in the state, and visitors can see a range of native Louisiana habitats along the park’s Cane Bayou Track.

The 3.7-mile out-and-back trek has very little elevation gain to speak of, located next to sea level in the Louisiana bayou. The trail is a mix of dirt paths and boardwalks—though not difficult, the terrain may be tricky for wheelchairs and strollers. The trail is well-maintained, but keep mud in mind if there has been a lot of rain recently.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tfs4d_0dCUwM1400
Throughout the forest, you’ll find plenty of Spanish moss evoking the typical Southern bayou vibe.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bhacw_0dCUwM1400
Much of the trail is in the forest, providing some much-appreciated shade in the Louisiana heat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0GV3_0dCUwM1400
With the mix of habitats found along the trail, from water-filled marsh to moss-laden subtropical forests, the Cane Bayou Track sometimes gives off a prehistoric feeling, resembling an era when reptiles ruled the earth.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sy6kf_0dCUwM1400
It bears mentioning that though the park is beautiful, it is a swamp and therefore home to a few creepy crawlies such as banana spiders and numerous species of snakes. Though there’s no reason to believe your visit will be unsafe, it’s best to be on your guard!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nv6DQ_0dCUwM1400
The trail’s highlight is at the end, with a boardwalk leading to an observation deck surveying an expansive marsh. Bring binoculars and search for birds! Over 400 species of animals call Fontainebleau State Park home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ksWx_0dCUwM1400
The Cane Bayou Track can easily be combined with the other hiking trails in the park, including the connecting Sugar Mill Nature Trail. There is also a gorgeous public beach near the visitor center.

You can learn more about the state park and its trails, campgrounds, and other features on the park website.

Have you visited Fontainebleau State Park and hiked the Cane Bayou Track? What did you see? Let us know in the comments!

