Cane Bayou Track In Louisiana Is Full Of Awe-Inspiring Bayou Views
One of the most beautiful parks in Louisiana is located on the opposite side of Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans. Fontainebleau State Park’s 2,800 acres preserve some of the finest coastal marshes and forests in the state, and visitors can see a range of native Louisiana habitats along the park’s Cane Bayou Track.
The 3.7-mile out-and-back trek has very little elevation gain to speak of, located next to sea level in the Louisiana bayou. The trail is a mix of dirt paths and boardwalks—though not difficult, the terrain may be tricky for wheelchairs and strollers. The trail is well-maintained, but keep mud in mind if there has been a lot of rain recently.
You can learn more about the state park and its trails, campgrounds, and other features on the park website.
Have you visited Fontainebleau State Park and hiked the Cane Bayou Track? What did you see? Let us know in the comments!
