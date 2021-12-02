ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Tom Osborne urges public to get vaccinated against Covid-19

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dK9Hs_0dCUwIUA00

A Nebraska icon is joining the push to get more people vaccinated.

Former Husker head coach Tom Osborne spoke out yesterday in a video posted by Nebraska Medicine.

He spoke about the wide gap between unvaccinated and vaccinated people who are hospitalized with Covid-19.

"Our hospitals across the state, from Scottsbluff to Omaha, are at their limit. In those hospitals, Nebraska hospitals report unvaccinated Covid patients outnumber those who have been vaccinated 11-to-1,” Osborne said.

“Getting the Covid-19 vaccine is the right thing to do for all Nebraskans."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KMTV 3 News Now

Omicron variant now in Nebraska

The first cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed in Nebraska. The Department of Health and Human Services, The Nebraska Public Health Solutions District and Nebraska Public Health Laboratory detected six cases among people in the southeast part of the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

New library won’t require ongoing philanthropic support, mayor says

The city’s main library will be different. The operation and funding structure of the library system — even if it grows to 13 branches — will remain the same. The library’s share of the city budget is down from previous years. Still, mayor Jean Stothert said she is confident the city would operate a multi-million dollar new facility, potentially paid for with private money, without relying on philanthropic dollars.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsbluff, NE
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Health
Omaha, NE
Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
City
Omaha, NE
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Osborne
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy