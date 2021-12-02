How 1REport Empowers Agents for Success in the Digital Era

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The coronavirus pandemic struck a devastating blow to the business world. It is a major understatement that 2020 was not the best year to open a recreational business such as a yoga class or a theme park. However, despite the overwhelming evidence in favor of the belief that the business world was dealt a terrible hand by the pandemic, looking back at the data of the past two years, we see that pent up consumer demand coupled with a digital metamorphosis of both the business world as well as the household has led to a powerful comeback for the industries of the future, with many companies now reporting close to pre-COVID level revenues, even in industries that seemingly suffered due to the incessant lockdowns, including, but not limited to, auto companies and shopping malls are reporting revenues and footfalls close to pre-COVID times, which is nothing short of an unbelievable economic phenomenon.

