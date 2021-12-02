ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

How 1REport Empowers Agents for Success in the Digital Era

By Caysey Welton
rismedia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“We knew we were building something big, but we didn’t know how big,” says Allen Alishahi, referring to the past year of growth his company has seen. Last year, ShelterZoom—the four-year-old startup Alishahi co-founded after his 30-year career as a Staten Island, New York, broker—launched a digitally secure platform called DocuWalk....

www.rismedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
siliconangle.com

Boosting fintech in the cloud as cashless payments become the norm

Fintech’s digital revolution requires powerful computing infrastructure to meet consumer expectations. The smartphone-first crowd is cashless and contactless. At the edge, transactions are instant and abundant. Processing tens of billions of transactions a year, Total System Services LLC ranks among of the largest payment processors in the world. Last year...
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

PORTL CEO on 'Real' Experience of Hologram Platform vs. AR, Metaverse

Hologram communication platform maker PORTL is looking to take communication to the next level. Founder and CEO David Nussbaum joined Cheddar to talk about the company's recent $12 million Series A funding round that will be used to bring the concept of holoportation to market. Nussbaum noted his hologram technology is just not comparable to augmented reality or virtual metaverses because the image projection is happening in real-time and in actual reality. "Well, unlike VR or AR, we're 'R.' We're real. You don't need a headset. You don't need wearables. You don't need to download anything. It's incredible," he said.
TECHNOLOGY
rismedia.com

Emerging Tech: AI and 5G Will Be Game Changers for Real Estate

Technology is playing an increasingly important role in real estate, supplementing agent and broker efforts to build relationships and provide value to homebuyers, sellers and investors. While the last decade has seen significant tech growth, industry experts addressed the future of its applications in real estate at the National Association...
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

How Past Clients Lead to Future Business

What kind of score do you give yourself when it comes to nurturing past clients? Strengthening these relationships will place you ahead of the competition and set you up for continued success. It’s baffling trying to understand why agents pay for leads that are sold and resold through multiple lead...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Estate Agent#Real Estate Agents#Digital Era#Shelterzoom#Docuwalk#1report
Silicon Republic

Which technologies will be important for sustainability?

At a recent event, Huawei Ireland CEO Tony Yangxu said sustainability relies on digital technology capabilities. Sustainability is continuing to become a key business consideration for many leaders, and digital technologies could help deliver a significant reduction in carbon emissions. That’s according to a recent report by Amárach Research, which...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Quix Delivers Platform To Accelerate Live Data-Driven Products

An online integrated development environment (IDE) and new connectors to live data streams ensure flawless performance in real-world production environments. Data stream processing platform Quix announced the first online integrated development environment (IDE) for live data-driven products. With built-in connectors to live data streams such as currency markets, Twitter and AWS Kinesis, Quix’s platform radically accelerates development time.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

Elswhen and Pacemakers launch Bank of the Future using Vodeno's technology

Elsewhen and Pacemakers have partnered to launch Bank of the Future (BOTF), a customer-centric concept. The two companies are working with Vodeno to help deliver the concept with its VODENO Cloud Platform, a cloud-based banking platform. According to the official press release, using APIs from Open Banking, social media, online...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
Inc.com

How to Adopt Artificial Intelligence Successfully Even if You're a Non-Tech Company

Nowadays, more and more companies are adopting some form of automation like artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing. The reasons for such rapid adoption are as compelling as they are varied. But in many cases, AI-enabled systems perform the kinds of tasks that normally require human intelligence, which frees professionals up to accomplish much more and add value to the business.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

The Altered Course Of Digital Revolution In the Coming Year

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The coronavirus pandemic struck a devastating blow to the business world. It is a major understatement that 2020 was not the best year to open a recreational business such as a yoga class or a theme park. However, despite the overwhelming evidence in favor of the belief that the business world was dealt a terrible hand by the pandemic, looking back at the data of the past two years, we see that pent up consumer demand coupled with a digital metamorphosis of both the business world as well as the household has led to a powerful comeback for the industries of the future, with many companies now reporting close to pre-COVID level revenues, even in industries that seemingly suffered due to the incessant lockdowns, including, but not limited to, auto companies and shopping malls are reporting revenues and footfalls close to pre-COVID times, which is nothing short of an unbelievable economic phenomenon.
TECHNOLOGY
The Atlantic

The Tech Moguls Are Looking for a New Playground

Jack Dorsey, who stepped down as Twitter’s CEO this week, holds the dubious distinction of being one of Silicon Valley’s most important woolgathering sages. Speaking with him can be incredibly disorienting, the journalist Ashley Feinberg once remarked, “not because he’s particularly clever or thought-provoking, but because he sounds like he should be.” That echoes my own experience: Dorsey is quiet and reserved in interviews—a departure from the usual chief-executive bravado—and he seems genuinely interested in giving thoughtful answers, also rare. Yet however earnest his engagement, he almost never gives a straight or satisfying response. Press him to account for specific problems on his platform, and he’ll launch into a game of tech-founder Mad Libs that takes the conversation nowhere.
INTERNET
VentureBeat

re:Invent recap: Amazon showcases cloud computing innovation

Amazon held its 10th re:Invent conference this week. The annual event, held this year in Las Vegas as well as online, reveals new technologies designed to support its Amazon Web Services (AWS) arm, one of the leading platforms for cloud computing. The tech giant’s first AWS re:Invent in 2012 was...
BUSINESS
Variety

Data Is Driving Content and Business Decisions in Asian TV, Streaming and Sports

The rise of new OTT platforms in Southeast Asia has made content distribution and story development much more data driven, according to media executives at the Asian Television Forum in Singapore. Anna Burdin, of Chinese OTT platform iQiyi, described a content landscape vastly different from the previous years. “In the golden days of pay-TV, the pay-TV operator would sign a contract [with the telco], disappear for three years, and then come back for more money,” said Burdin. “OTT is much more complex. We are having weekly by weekly reviews with partners.” Burdin went on to explain how real-time data, in the form of...
TV & VIDEOS
coinspeaker.com

HALO Network Has Entered the 2.0 Era and Continues to Empower the Crypto World

When we look back at the history of blockchain, we can see that it is a technology that is always changing and evolving. This type of revolution is part of the blockchain industry’s allure, and it’s one of the reasons why the blockchain concept is gaining traction. Since this year, the public chain has grown in popularity, NFT has sparkled, and cross-chain has risen to popularity. The whole blockchain world is amazing with the assistance of the meta-universe, ushering in a larger area for development.
COMPUTERS
autodesk.com

7 Steps of Digital Transformation Herald a Connected Era of Manufacturing

The pandemic has handed the manufacturing industry an opportunity to embrace digital transformation, overcome longstanding challenges, and meet today’s demands. Traditional manufacturing methods are out of step with consumer expectations, and products are failing to meet profit margins. As companies move through the steps of digital transformation in manufacturing toward...
ECONOMY
rismedia.com

The Importance of Being Together in a Virtual World

Like nearly all other businesses, brokerages have been deeply impacted by the shift to virtual life during the pandemic. Houses are increasingly shown—and even sold—without the buyer ever setting foot in the home. The National Association of REALTORS® recently reported that four in 10 homebuyers found virtual tours “very useful” before the pandemic. Now, that number has jumped to nearly six in 10, and open houses are commonly hosted on Facebook Live or Zoom, with potential buyers asking questions in the chat box.
INTERNET
Fortune

Quantinuum’s new cybersecurity project signals that the future of quantum computing is—maybe, finally— here

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The quantum-computing future is here, almost. After decades of slow-but-steady progress, it appears that the use of ultra-powerful quantum computers in practical scenarios is finally becoming a reality. That’s according to Quantinuum president and COO Tony Uttley, who said his company will unveil a major cybersecurity quantum project sometime next week.
COMPUTERS
The Next Web

Big tech wants to compete with banks? Let them deal with AI ethics first

With their competitive advantage in emerging technologies like AI and machine learning, big tech companies have been moving into and disrupting traditional industries, from Airbnb’s impact on the hospitality industry to Uber’s upending of taxi and other mobility services. Now big tech has its sights set on the world of finance with the launch of Google Pay, the Apple Card, Facebook’s Libra, and Amazon’s loans for SMEs.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy