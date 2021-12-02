ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

2021 NightLights Ceremony Sheds Emotional Light on Its Mission This Holiday Season

By Maddie Warren
 1 day ago
With people watching in-person from the crowd for the first time since 2019, the NightLights lighting ceremony of the big blue tree in front of the First Presbyterian Church on South College Avenue, it was difficult to not feel the strength of the community the entire night. For the...

