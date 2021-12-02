ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

LA Dodgers Chairman Mark Walter Buys Another Multimillion Dollar Newport Estate

By Christian Winthrop
 1 day ago

According to sources in the know, billionaire Mark Walter has bought a second Bellevue Avenue Estate in Newport, RI.

Back in September 2021, we exclusively reported that Walter purchased Clarendon Court for a State of Rhode Island record smashing $30 million. His purchase of the former von Bülow home broke Taylor Swift’s record when she paid $17.75 million for her Watch Hill home in 2013.

Which brings us to today where reliable sources tell us that Walter has purchased Ocean View for $16 million.

Walter is the chief executive officer of Guggenheim Partners, a privately held global financial services firm with more than $310 billion in assets under management and headquarters in Chicago and New York.

Forbes lists Walter as the 608th wealthiest person on the planet with a net worth of $5.4 Billion.

He also serves as the chairman of the Los Angeles Dodgers Major League Baseball franchise. He helped Guggenheim Baseball Management, LLC. acquire the team for US$ 2.2 billion in 2021.

Now here’s where it gets cool. Ocean View and Clarendon Court are situated near each other on the iconic Bellevue Avenue. These two magnificent estates are only separated by the Miramar Estate which was just purchased by billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman in October, 2021 for $27 million.

Schwarzman is Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackstone, one of the world’s leading investment firms with $684 billion Assets Under Management. Schwarzman’s net worth is reportedly $33 Billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBrUT_0dCUuvOj00

Anyway. Welcome to the neighborhood. See you around town!

If you need a tour guide, I’m available.

Oh PS – Here’s a primer for you with some Newport tips.

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce the sale of “Ocean View” at 662 Bellevue Avenue in Newport, Rhode Island. This architecturally significant oceanfront estate sold for $16,000,000. The seller was represented by David Huberman and Tina Wiley of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer was represented by Kate Kirby Greenman, also of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.
The SVF Foundation announced today that it has completed its 20-year mission to cryo-preserve the genetics of rare and endangered domestic livestock breeds and granted a conservation easement to Aquidneck Land Trust governing approximately 24 acres of land in conjunction with its sale of the property at 152 Harrison Avenue in Newport, Rhode Island. In addition, SVF said that Ocean Hour Farm will operate the property.
