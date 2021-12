Of all the projects that Guillermo del Toro has teased over the years, coming close to making but not quite reaching the finish line, his adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s “At the Mountains of Madness” is something still talked about today. Originally developed more than a decade ago, the film was set up to be a big blockbuster for a major studio. Eventually, like so many other projects, ‘Madness’ stalled and eventually never got past the development and scripting stage. But there may just be hope yet for a new version of the film from del Toro. That is, if Netflix is interested.

