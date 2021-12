KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 220 people were evacuated from the Manor at Northgate Terrace in North Knoxville following a fire on the eighth floor. Officials said that the fire was contained in a single apartment, but it also led to water damage throughout the complex. So, officials said the power was turned off while crews made repairs. Since power would be off, they also said around 220 people in the building were evacuated.

