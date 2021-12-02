ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Virtual ‘estate’ that exists only on the internet sells for record $2.4 million

By TheRealDeal, T.P. Yeatts and Christian Bautista
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1VXN_0dCUsiNm00

( TheRealDeal ) – The burgeoning digital real estate market is heating up.

A virtual “estate” in Decentraland, one of the two dominant metaverses, changed hands on Nov. 23 for a record sum — the equivalent of $2.4 million at the time.

Tokens.com Corp., via its subsidiary Metaverse Group, paid 618,000 MANA — the native Decentraland cryptocurrency — for 116 parcels comprising some 6,090 square feet in the virtual world.

The estate, in Decentraland’s Fashion District, is now worth much more, thanks to a 35% increase in the value of MANA overnight. Cryptocurrencies are notoriously volatile, but the market overall has trended up since the summer. MANA has increased in dollar value by more than 65 percent over the last week, and by more than 550 percent over the last month, according to crypto marketplace Coinbase.

COVID-19 takes teen’s parents ahead of the holidays

Decentraland, like other metaverses, is still largely undeveloped. But investor interest in the metaverse has grown in recent months as retail, gaming and media companies like Facebook have staked claims in virtual worlds. As the number of participants has multiplied, value has coalesced around estates and other plots located near highly-trafficked public squares and emerging commercial enterprises like casinos.

Speculators say digital real estate can serve a variety of purposes, from retail showrooms, to event spaces and virtual offices.

Toronto-based Tokens.com, a publicly traded company that facilitates investment in digital assets, plans to develop the Decentraland estate for staging fashion shows with clothing brands, the company said in a release. Luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Burberry have already entered the metaverse through designer NFTs — unique digital assets secured by blockchain technology.

In September, Tokens.com paid roughly $2 million for a 50% stake in a portfolio of digital real estate owned by Metaverse Group, with plans to spin it off as the world’s first metaverse REIT.

Tokens.com is led by co-founder and CEO Andrew Kiguel, a former real estate investment banker.

The Sandbox, another dominant metaverse oriented toward gaming, is set to launch Nov. 29 after four years in development. SAND, the native currency of the virtual world, is up more than 800% in the last month.Read more

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

"Web3 will revolutionize how the world interacts with the Internet of Value"

Jack Tao: For me, Phemex is more than just another cryptocurrency derivatives exchange. I spent over a decade on Wall Street as a VP at Morgan Stanley, and if that taught me anything, it’s that the world of financial services as it stands today isn’t designed for retail investors. I encountered blockchain technology in its early days and even earned some Bitcoin from mining. However, despite the community’s philosophy of decentralization, transparency, and distributed control, I found few of these ideals implemented on mainstream exchanges. This is what led to Phemex’s inception.
INTERNET
The Financially Independent Millennial

Top 20 cryptocurrencies in 2022 to invest in

With more than 10K of digital currencies, we can see a wide range of options to choose from for investment. With several popular Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, ETH, XRP and others, we can see many more names in this list to invest in the market. Experienced investors in digital currencies are well aware of the fact about how these coins work. It may help people in the right way. Here we will be dealing with the list of worthy digital currencies, which can prove the right choice for your investment.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
cryptopotato.com

Bank of America: The Metaverse Is a Massive Opportunity for The Crypto Industry

Haim Israel is keen on the metaverse and thinks it will boost the cryptocurrency universe to another level. Haim Israel – a strategist at Bank of America – believes the metaverse will create huge opportunities for blockchain technology. It will also cause digital assets to start being employed widely for financial transactions.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Metaverse-related cryptocurrencies like Axie Infinity and Decentraland are up 37,000% this year, crushing bitcoin and other altcoins

A bucket of metaverse-related cryptocurrencies is up 37,000% this year, Macro Hive data show. The bucket includes Axie Infinity, a play-to-earn platform, and Decentraland, where players can buy digital land. Coins related to smart contracts rallied 2,355% this year, and DeFi coins jumped 548%. Bitcoin rose just 97%. Metaverse-related cryptocurrencies...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estates#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Owned#Virtual Worlds#Tokens Com Corp#Metaverse Group#Cryptocurrencies#Mana
zycrypto.com

Canadian Medical Startup Acquires 31 Billion SHIB Tokens — Will Now Accept Shiba Inu Payments

Leading Canada-based online medical service provider ‘Ask The Doctor’ on Wednesday announced that it had added $1.5 Million worth of Shiba Inu to its balance sheet. According to the disclosure, the foray saw the healthcare startup acquire approximately 31 Billion SHIB via Kraken exchange as the firm prepares to start accepting the token as a payment option from its partners in less than three days.
HEALTH
Markets Insider

Just 4 metaverse projects sold $106 million in virtual land last week, with The Sandbox taking a massive lead: DappRadar

Sales of virtual land have boomed in the last week, bringing in $105.87 million for just four metaverse projects, DappRadar said. Gaming platform Sandbox dominated with $86.56 million in NFT sales, with Decentraland in second place. The surge in metaverse-related activity has followed Facebook's name change to Meta, the report...
TECHNOLOGY
finance-commerce.com

Investors snap up metaverse real estate

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Justin Bieber performed at a live concert in November, but the show wasn’t in a stadium or arena. Like recent performances from Ariana Grande, the Weeknd and Travis Scott, this concert was held in the metaverse, the online world that stretches the corners of the internet into immersive, four-dimensional experiences.
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

Digital yachts and $2.4M virtual plots: Power brokers to sell the metaverse

Oren and Tal Alexander, two of Douglas Elliman’s top luxury agents, are extending their reach into the metaverse of virtual real estate. Two of New York’s most accomplished luxury brokers are taking their talents to a new frontier — the virtual world of blockchain real estate. Tal Alexander and Oren...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
The Independent

Facebook unbans bitcoin ads in huge boost for crypto industry

Meta, formerly called Facebook, has reversed its ban on cryptocurrency ads across its platforms.The move will give bitcoin exchanges, wallets and other crypto companies access to more than 3 billion people around the world who use the firm’s various platforms, which include Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook itself.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketThe ban was originally introduced in January 2018 in an effort to prohibit “misleading or deceptive promotional practices” like initial coin offerings (ICOs), which spiked in popularity during the crypto market rally of 2017/18.Since then, the cryptocurrency industry has evolved considerably, with milestones including the first crypto...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Coinbase Aiming to Offer Crypto Cloud Services Chasing $13.5B AWS Profits

North America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, has grand plans beyond just facilitating the trading of digital assets. Following in the footsteps of e-commerce giant Amazon, Coinbase is offering its own suite of cloud services being dubbed Coinbase Cloud. Speaking to Forbes, Coinbase chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee admitted that the...
MARKETS
itechpost.com

How Is Technology Development Influenced by Cryptocurrencies?

We all know that Bitcoin has been skyrocketing in price, but have you ever stopped to think about how it influences how technology is developed? Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have become significant players in the world of tech development. This post will analyze how cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are changing the future of technology and what this will look like for developers and consumers.
MARKETS
therealdeal.com

Virtual real estate speculators notch another record deal

The number of virtual real estate deals is rising as quickly as their real-world value. Republic Realm, an investor and developer of virtual land, paid $4.3 million on Tuesday for property in The Sandbox, a popular metaverse oriented toward gaming that launched this week after four years of development, according to the website NonFungible.com.
REAL ESTATE
singularityhub.com

Virtual Land in the Metaverse Is Selling for Millions of Dollars

The trading volume of NFTs reached $10.67 billion in the third quarter of this year, with more people apparently willing to shell out huge sums of money for art that will never actually hang on their walls or adorn their homes in any way (with the exception of artist Beeple’s newest piece, which lives in a 3D box the buyer can put wherever he chooses). Now there’s a related, equally bizarre item selling for millions of dollars online: virtual land. It’s like real land, sort of, except you’ll never set foot on it because it only exists in the metaverse.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechCrunch

Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch grabs $175 million in token sale

If you’re not familiar with 1inch, it’s one of the most popular DeFi (decentralized finance) protocol out there as it makes decentralized transactions more efficient. If you want to exchange cryptocurrencies, there are multiple ways to do so. Historically, exchanges have been a centralized activity. Some hosted exchanges, such as...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? My Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Now and Hold

Ethereum is a programmable blockchain, a feature that enables decentralized finance (DeFi) products. The upgrade to Ethereum 2.0 will make the platform more scalable, enabling broader adoption. Ethereum is the second most widely held digital asset among institutional investors. Bitcoin was the first widely adopted cryptocurrency, a type of digital...
MARKETS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy