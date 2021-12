Once they’ve hit level 48, CoD: Vanguard players can use the Dead Drop field upgrade. This piece of equipment is intended to save the killstreak that players are on so that they can continue the streak even through death. It seems intended for new players, as a way to achieve some of the higher killstreak rewards, but more capable players are exploiting it to continually blast the map with powerful streaks. Here’s how players are doing the Call of Duty: Vanguard Dead Drop glitch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO