KXAN launches ‘Digging Deep: Inside KXAN Investigates’ newsletter. Sign up here

Austin, TX

By Kate Winkle
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN added a new newsletter to its offerings, launching “Digging Deep: Inside KXAN Investigates.”

Those who sign up will be the first to know about KXAN’s special reports from its award-winning investigative team. KXAN Investigates is a team of journalists who tackle stories that hold your leaders accountable and make your communities safer.

