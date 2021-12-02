KXAN launches ‘Digging Deep: Inside KXAN Investigates’ newsletter. Sign up here

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN added a new newsletter to its offerings, launching “Digging Deep: Inside KXAN Investigates.”

Those who sign up will be the first to know about KXAN’s special reports from its award-winning investigative team. KXAN Investigates is a team of journalists who tackle stories that hold your leaders accountable and make your communities safer.

Click here to sign up for “Digging Deep: Inside KXAN Investigates.”

Sign up for other KXAN newsletters

KXAN has a number of other newsletters you can sign up to receive .

Breaking News: Alerts about major news in Central Texas

Alerts about major news in Central Texas Severe Weather Alerts: KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team keeps you updated as severe weather heads into Central Texas

KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team keeps you updated as severe weather heads into Central Texas KXAN Live Stream Alerts: Watch breaking news, in-depth coverage and investigative stories live on KXAN.com

Watch breaking news, in-depth coverage and investigative stories live on KXAN.com Daily News: Stay informed with the top in-depth, investigative stories in Central Texas

Stay informed with the top in-depth, investigative stories in Central Texas Daily Weather Forecast: KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team delivers your forecast for Central Texas each day

KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team delivers your forecast for Central Texas each day Daily More Than The Score Sports: KXAN Sports coverage including the Texas Longhorns, Austin FC, Central Texas High School Football, Olympics and other major Texas events

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.