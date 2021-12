In July 2021, the Ivy Tech Bloomington campus announced the start of a new venture called Career Coaching and Employer Connections and we are happy to announce that this team is officially in place. This newly organized team will take the lead on helping to create connections between the campus and local industry partners while also supporting students through direct, guided career mentorship. This two-sided approach will ensure the campus is connected to the needs of our community and supports student growth. ...

