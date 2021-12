Amidst continued buzz that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are headed for divorce, the longtime couple put on a united front while out to dinner with their kids on Nov. 27. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott had dinner with all five of their children at Ruth’s Chris steakhouse on Saturday, Nov. 27. The outing came amidst months of reports that the pair’s divorce is imminent. In photos from the family night out, which you can see here, Tori and Dean are seen walking in the same frame as they leave the restaurant with their children. Tori rocked a vintage t-shirt and leather leggings, while Dean was in jeans and a long-sleeved t-shirt.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO