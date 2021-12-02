ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill to avert U.S. government shutdown advances to full House after deal on timing

By Reuters
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday was set to vote on a bill to fund...

Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown as Washington turns to debt limit, defense bill

President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bill that will keep the federal government running through Feb. 18, resolving the threat of a weekend shutdown. Washington is staring down other must-pass items, however, including raising the debt limit and an annual defense bill. Top Democrats are also aiming to pass Biden's massive social-spending and climate bill in the Senate before Christmas, though that timeline could slip.
House passes stopgap bill to fund government; Senate action in limbo

WASHINGTON — The House passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government operating past Friday, sending it to the Senate where a group of Republicans is threatening to delay action over objections to federal vaccine and testing mandates. The 221-212 vote Thursday was largely along party lines as House...
Congress Hopes to Avoid a Government Shutdown as Friday Deadline Approaches

Washington and Wall Street were optimistic Monday that Congress can pass a bill to fund the government and avert a partial shutdown before a Friday deadline. Democrats and Republicans appeared to be coalescing around a bill to fund the government through late January or early February, a personal familiar with the discussions told CNBC.
Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
Child Tax Credit: What is Different With December Payments

The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
