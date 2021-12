Katriona Shea, an Alumni Professor in the biological sciences at Penn State, is co-leader of a national team that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Known as the COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub Coordination Team, it brings together researchers from institutions across the United States to offer projections on the pandemic. They use about nine models for its projections, rather than relying on one or two. WPSU's Anne Danahy spoke with Shea about how scientific modeling works, how it can be used when dealing with pandemics and the Omicron variant.

PENN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO