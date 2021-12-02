ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly Jobless Claims Rise Again After Touching 52-Year Low

By The Epoch Times
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

The number of workers applying for unemployment benefits in the United States rose last week after hitting a level not seen in over 50 years the week prior, with analysts generally expecting the rebound, in part due to seasonal data adjustments.

First-time filings for unemployment insurance—a proxy for layoffs—came in at 222,000 for the week ending Nov. 27, the Labor Department said in a report ( pdf ). That’s an increase of 28,000 from the prior week’s revised level of 194,000 and below consensus forecasts of 240,000.

“As expected, there was a bit of a bounce in new jobless claims , but we still end up at a level which isn’t concerning,” Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst Mark Hamrick told The Epoch Times in an emailed statement.

“We thought there would be some reversal in new jobless claims related to seasonal adjustment, which might have been responsible for at least a part of the previously reported sharp drop,” Hamrick added, referring to the prior week’s jobless claims figure of 194,000, which was the lowest since 1969.

Continuing claims, which run a week behind the initial filings figure and reflect the total number of people receiving benefits through traditional state programs, fell by 107,000 to 1.96 million—a pandemic-era low.

The rebound in initial claims breaks an eight-week straight run of declines and comes as the emergence of the new Omicron variant has sent jitters across markets and led to speculation about economic effects after a number of countries reacted to its spread with renewed travel bans and other restrictions.

“While we are on guard for any possible impacts from the Omicron variant news, but it’s too early to be seeing that the data. There are many questions yet to be answered regarding possible, if any, future economic impacts,” Hamrick said.

Public health experts have said more time is needed to determine whether Omicron is more transmissible, deadly, or vaccine-resistant than other strains.

The White House said Thursday it believes the currently authorized vaccines provide at least some protection against the new strain and that booster shots strengthen this protection “significantly.”

In a bid to fight the Delta and Omicron variants over the cold winter months, the Biden administration is ramping up restrictions for travelers to and within the United States, requiring more stringent testing protocols and extending the existing mask mandate on domestic flights and public transportation through mid-March.

Other actions the White House announced include encouraging booster shots and making them more readily available, increasing the availability of free at-home COVID-19 tests, and pushing businesses to impose vaccinate-or-test requirements.

“These actions will help keep our economy growing and keep Americans safe from severe COVID-19,” the White House said.

By Tom Ozimek

Tom Ozimek has a broad background in journalism, deposit insurance, marketing and communications, and adult education. The best writing advice he's ever heard is from Roy Peter Clark: 'Hit your target' and 'leave the best for

MSNBC

While jobless rate improved in November, job growth apparently fell short

Expectations heading into this morning showed projections of about 550,000 new jobs added in the United States in November. As it turns out, according to the new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the preliminary tally suggests the job market was weaker than expected. CNBC reported this morning:. The...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobless Claims#Layoffs#The Labor Department#The Epoch Times#Omicron
WKTV

Unemployment claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments

WASHINGTON (AP) - The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 71,000 to 199,000, the lowest since mid-November...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. job growth likely picked up; unemployment rate seen at 20-month low

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. employers likely stepped up hiring in November as they scrambled to meet strong demand for goods and services, giving the economy a strong boost as another challenging year draws to a close, though worker shortages remained a constraint. The Labor Department's closely watched employment...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
CBS News

First-time unemployment claims up slightly for the first time since September

The number of first-time jobless claims increased for the first time since September, to 222,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reports. Four Republican-led states are amending the rules to allow workers who quit their jobs, or get fired, over refusing to comply with company-mandated vaccines to collect unemployment benefits. CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Megan Cerullo has more.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

November Unemployment Rate Drops to 4.2%, Hits Lowest Level Since March of 2020

Here's the latest on the national unemployment picture. November's national jobless rate fell to 4.2%. Total nonfarm jobs rose by only 210,000, well below estimates. When the coronavirus outbreak hit U.S. soil back in the winter of 2020, the economy took an instant hit. By April 2020, the national jobless rate had soared to 14.7%, leaving millions of Americans out of work with few options for paying their bills.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

222,000 Americans filed jobless claims last week, up slightly from last week’s record low

Some 222,000 people filed for unemployment claims last week, a small increase, after the numbers reached a historic low the week before that. Overall the portrait is still encouraging: unemployment claims have been falling steadily since the end of September. And the numbers have generally been improving, at times in fits and starts, since the coronavirus upended the labor market in Spring 2020.
ECONOMY
Albia Newspapers

November jobs report falls short by half, unemployment rate falls

(The Center Square) – The newly released November jobs report fell short of expectations Friday. The Department of Labor released the report showing that the economy created 210,000 nonfarm jobs in November, dropping unemployment to 4.2%. Those figures, though, came well under experts’ predictions of 573,000 new jobs for the month.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Layoffs around the U.S. fall to lowest level since 1993

Corporate layoffs are falling to their lowest level in nearly 30 years as the U.S. job market bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic. The number of announced job cuts in November fell to 14,875, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. That's the lowest figure since May 1993. "[I]t's...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Stocks End Mixed, Nasdaq Higher as Jobless Claims Fall to 52-Year Low

Stocks finished Wednesday as investors turned their attention to inflation and growth during the final full trading session of the Thanksgiving holiday week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 9 points, or 0.03%, to 35,804, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.23% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.44%. Initial...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

